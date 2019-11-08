Stephen Curry unlikely to return this season from broken hand

The hits just keep on coming for the Warriors.

A few weeks after it was revealed that Klay Thompson is unlikely to play this season because of the torn ACL he suffered in last year’s Finals, it looks like Stephen Curry might be joining his fellow Splash Brother on the bench for the rest of Golden State’s games.

A team source told Bleacher Report’s Ric Bucher that the broken hand Curry suffered in a game against the Phoenix Suns last month “was worse than originally thought, and it’s unlikely that he plays again this season.”

If that’s the case, it’s safe to say the Warriors won’t be making it to the playoffs for the first time since the 2011-12 season. Instead, Golden State will be more concerned with planning ahead for next season when Curry and Thompson are expected to be healthy.