Tweet of the Moment

Introducing: The Finnish Name Converter
Start with your unremarkable, un-Finnish name.
With your first name, Cut off any letter after the 4th and duplicate the third letter of the last name. If your name now ends with a consonant, add: an A if you were born in the winter, an E if born in the spring, an I if born in the summer and an O if born in the fall.
For your surname, only keep the first syllable, then if you were born in the eastern time zone, add a vowel of your choosing and “nen”. Central time zone, ad an -io, Mountain time, go with -sto, and Pacific, -la.
I am Ryaane Hennio.
