#NHLJets reassign Ville Heinola from @ManitobaMoose to Lukko Rauma. Heinola, 18, has five points in eight games for the Jets this season DETAILS: https://t.co/zBXB90Nee4 — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) November 8, 2019

Introducing: The Finnish Name Converter

Start with your unremarkable, un-Finnish name.

With your first name, Cut off any letter after the 4th and duplicate the third letter of the last name. If your name now ends with a consonant, add: an A if you were born in the winter, an E if born in the spring, an I if born in the summer and an O if born in the fall.

For your surname, only keep the first syllable, then if you were born in the eastern time zone, add a vowel of your choosing and “nen”. Central time zone, ad an -io, Mountain time, go with -sto, and Pacific, -la.

I am Ryaane Hennio.