UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Nov 8/19

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 6 Daniel Cormier Heavyweight 584 2 2 4 Stipe Miocic Heavyweight 521 3 3 2 Khabib Nurmagomedov Lightweight 508.5 4 4 3 Henry Cejudo Bantam/Flyweight 471 5 5 7 Max Holloway Featherweight 467.5 6 6 5 Amanda Nunes Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 459 7 13 8 Israel Adesanya Middleweight 457 8 7 15 Tyron Woodley Welterweight 451 9 9 9 Tony Ferguson Lightweight 389 10 10 1 Jon Jones Light Heavyweight 376.5 11 11 10 Kamaru Usman Welterweight 370.5 12 12 Colby Covington Welterweight 351.5 13 8 14 Robert Whittaker Middleweight 334 14 14 Francis Ngannou Heavyweight 319 15 15 Brian Ortega Featherweight 297 15 15 Rose Namajunas Women’s Strawweight 297 17 17 Leon Edwards Welterweight 289.5 18 18 11 Valentina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 276.5 19 19 12 Dustin Poirier Lightweight 270.5 20 20 Santiago Ponzinibbio Welterweight 265 21 22 Justin Gaethje Lightweight 253 22 23 Charles Oliveira Lightweight 251 23 32 Kevin Lee Lightweight 247.5 24 29 Jorge Masvidal Welterweight 244 25 24 Robbie Lawler Welterweight 236 26 30 Dan Hooker Lightweight 233 26 25 Marlon Moraes Bantamweight 233 28 26 Alistair Overeem Heavyweight 229.5 29 27 Alexander Volkanovski Featherweight 228.5 29 27 Rafael dos Anjos Welterweight 228.5 31 21 Kelvin Gastelum Middleweight 218 32 63 Stephen Thompson Welterweight 200 33 33 Cory Sandhagen Bantamweight 199.5 34 34 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza Light Heavyweight 197 35 35 Islam Makhachev Lightweight 195 35 35 Jessica Andrade Women’s Strawweight 195 37 47 Darren Till Middleweight 191 38 38 Aljamain Sterling Bantamweight 187 39 40 Carlos Diego Ferreira Lightweight 182.5 40 41 Paul Felder Lightweight 181.5 41 42 Joseph Benavidez Flyweight 181 42 44 Ricardo Lamas Featherweight 178 43 46 Anthony Pettis Welterweight 177 44 47 Anthony Smith Light Heavyweight 176 45 113 Dominick Reyes Light Heavyweight 174 46 37 Yoel Romero Middleweight 173 47 49 Anthony Rocco Martin Welterweight 172.5 48 50 Derek Brunson Middleweight 172 48 98 Jared Cannonier Middleweight 172 50 51 Zhang Weili Women’s Strawweight 168.5 51 52 Curtis Blaydes Heavyweight 168 52 31 Al Iaquinta Lightweight 164 53 81 Niko Price Welterweight 163 54 44 Joanna Jedrzejczyk Women’s Strawweight 161 54 55 Josh Emmett Featherweight 161 56 56 Junior dos Santos Heavyweight 160.5 57 57 Alexander Hernandez Lightweight 159 58 59 Francisco Trinaldo Lightweight 157 58 59 Paulo Costa Middleweight 157 60 43 Jack Hermansson Middleweight 156 61 87 Corey Anderson Light Heavyweight 154.5 62 39 Jose Aldo Bantamweight 153 62 61 Pedro Munhoz Bantamweight 153 64 62 Cody Garbrandt Bantamweight 150 65 63 Germaine de Randamie Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 148.5 66 65 Michael Chiesa Welterweight 148 67 53 Demian Maia Welterweight 145 67 79 Ovince Saint Preux Light Heavyweight 145 69 68 Petr Yan Bantamweight 140 70 54 Gunnar Nelson Welterweight 139 71 69 Ryan Hall Featherweight 138.5 72 70 Thiago Santos Light Heavyweight 138 73 73 Frankie Edgar Featherweight 137 74 74 Alexander Volkov Heavyweight 136.5 75 72 Claudio Silva Welterweight 134 75 75 Jussier Formiga Flyweight 134 77 76 Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweight 133 78 57 Vicente Luque Welterweight 132 79 NR Brad Tavares Middleweight 131 80 79 Tim Boetsch Middleweight 128 81 107 Marlon Vera Bantamweight 124.5 82 82 Leonardo Santos Lightweight 124 82 82 Rob Font Bantamweight 124 84 85 Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweight 123 85 70 Derrick Lewis Heavyweight 121.5 86 86 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Welterweight 121 87 66 Chris Weidman Light Heavyweight 120 87 87 Luke Rockhold Light Heavyweight 120 87 87 Matt Brown Welterweight 120 90 92 Aleksei Oleinik Heavyweight 118.5 91 93 Jan Blachowicz Light Heavyweight 118 92 94 Abdul Razak Alhassan Welterweight 117.5 93 76 Gregor Gillespie Lightweight 116.5 93 95 Misha Cirkunov Light Heavyweight 116.5 93 95 Uriah Hall Middleweight 116.5 96 97 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Lightweight 116 97 98 Jimmie Rivera Bantamweight 115.5 98 100 Walt Harris Heavyweight 114 99 101 Calvin Kattar Featherweight 113.5 99 84 Warlley Alves Welterweight 113.5 101 107 Gilbert Burns Welterweight 112.5 101 103 Michel Prazeres Welterweight 112.5 103 104 Alexey Kunchenko Welterweight 112 103 67 James Vick Welterweight 112 103 104 Song Yadong Bantamweight 112 106 247 Edmen Shahbazyan Middleweight 111.5 107 78 Beneil Dariush Lightweight 110 107 107 David Teymur Lightweight 110 107 87 Yair Rodriguez Featherweight 110 110 111 Chan Sung Jung Featherweight 109 110 111 Nik Lentz Lightweight 109 112 17 Li Jingliang Welterweight 107.5 113 115 Andre Fili Featherweight 106 113 200 Maycee Barber Women’s Flyweight 106 115 116 Omari Akhmedov Middleweight 105 116 224 Shane Burgos Featherweight 104.5 117 117 Neil Magny Welterweight 103.5 118 102 Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweight 103 119 118 Geoff Neal Welterweight 102.5 120 119 Cody Stamann Bantamweight 102 121 120 Scott Holtzman Lightweight 101.5 122 122 Edson Barboza Lightweight 98 122 107 Johnny Walker Light Heavyweight 98 124 196 Marvin Vettori Middleweight 97 124 124 Nathaniel Wood Bantamweight 97 124 124 Shamil Abdurakhimov Heavyweight 97 127 126 Tatiana Suarez Women’s Strawweight 96 128 128 Yancy Medeiros Lightweight 95 129 129 Mike Perry Welterweight 94.5 130 126 Darren Elkins Featherweight 94 131 130 Ricky Simon Bantamweight 93.5 132 132 Belal Muhammad Welterweight 90 132 132 Ben Rothwell Heavyweight 90 132 132 Matt Schnell Flyweight 90 135 135 Ilir Latifi Light Heavyweight 89 136 106 Alex Oliveira Welterweight 88.5 137 138 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Light Heavyweight 88 137 138 Mirsad Bektic Featherweight 88 139 141 Alexander Yakovlev Lightweight 86 139 141 James Krause Welterweight 86 141 122 Nate Diaz Welterweight 85.5 142 143 Aleksandar Rakic Light Heavyweight 85 143 143 Ian Heinisch Middleweight 85 144 145 Brian Kelleher Bantamweight 84.5 144 145 Renato Moicano Featherweight 84.5 144 145 Urijah Faber Bantamweight 84.5 147 148 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira Light Heavyweight 84 147 148 Eddie Wineland Bantamweight 84 149 150 Jim Miller Lightweight 83.5 150 163 Ismail Naurdiev Welterweight 83 151 151 Randy Brown Welterweight 82.5 152 153 Antonio Carlos Junior Middleweight 82 152 203 Ion Cutelaba Light Heavyweight 82 152 153 Marcin Tybura Heavyweight 82 155 NR Joe Lauzon Lightweight 81.5 156 155 Nikita Krylov Light Heavyweight 81 157 156 Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 80.5 157 184 Muslim Salikhov Welterweight 80.5 157 156 Sergio Moraes Welterweight 80.5 160 131 Jake Matthews Welterweight 80 161 159 Sodiq Yusuff Featherweight 79 162 160 Davi Ramos Lightweight 78.5 163 161 Stefan Struve Heavyweight 78 164 162 Dan Ige Featherweight 77.5 165 163 Holly Holm Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 76.5 166 165 Damir Hadzovic Lightweight 76 166 165 Drew Dober Lightweight 76 168 168 Alberto Mina Welterweight 75.5 168 168 Diego Sanchez Welterweight 75.5 170 NR Doo Ho Choi Featherweight 75 170 170 Rustam Khabilov Welterweight 75 172 138 Gerald Meerschaert Middleweight 74.5 173 231 Lyman Good Welterweight 74 174 135 Jeremy Stephens Featherweight 73.5 174 171 Rani Yahya Bantamweight 73.5 176 172 Cynthia Calvillo Women’s Strawweight 73 176 172 Olivier Aubin-Mercier Lightweight 73 178 165 Alex Morono Welterweight 71 178 178 Magomed Mustafaev Lightweight 71 178 178 Tom Breese Middleweight 71 181 180 Jimmy Crute Light Heavyweight 70 181 151 Mairbek Taisumov Lightweight 70 183 181 Alan Jouban Welterweight 69.5 184 158 Michelle Waterson Women’s Strawweight 68.5 184 182 Montana De La Rosa Women’s Flyweight 68.5 186 183 Zak Cummings Middleweight 68 187 184 Dwight Grant Welterweight 67.5 187 184 Mickey Gall Welterweight 67.5 187 184 Raoni Barcelos Bantamweight 67.5 190 207 Chas Skelly Featherweight 67 191 190 Marion Reneau Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 66.5 192 191 Joanne Calderwood Women’s Flyweight 66 192 196 Katlyn Chookagian Women’s Flyweight 66 194 192 Bryan Barberena Welterweight 65 194 193 Vinc Pichel Lightweight 65 196 194 Gabriel Benitez Featherweight 64.5 196 137 Tai Tuivasa Heavyweight 64.5 198 174 Luis Pena Lightweight 64 198 196 Ramazan Emeev Welterweight 64 200 199 Brandon Moreno Flyweight 63.5 201 174 Raphael Assuncao Bantamweight 63 202 200 Alejandro Perez Bantamweight 62.5 202 200 Paige VanZant Women’s Flyweight 62.5 204 184 Ben Askren Welterweight 60 205 203 Luke Sanders Bantamweight 59 205 203 Sam Alvey Light Heavyweight 59 205 420 Sergei Pavlovich Heavyweight 59 208 206 Clay Guida Lightweight 58.5 209 207 Raquel Pennington Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 58 210 209 Marcos Rogerio de Lima Heavyweight 57 211 210 Cezar Ferreira Middleweight 56.5 211 245 Eryk Anders Middleweight 56.5 213 222 Dhiego Lima Welterweight 56 214 213 Said Nurmagomedov Bantamweight 54.5 215 213 Krzysztof Jotko Middleweight 54 216 215 Arnold Allen Featherweight 53.5 216 215 John Makdessi Lightweight 53.5 218 218 Alex Perez Flyweight 52.5 218 218 Desmond Green Lightweight 52.5 218 218 Ketlen Vieira Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 52.5 218 218 Nasrat Haqparast Lightweight 52.5 222 222 Paul Craig Light Heavyweight 52 222 340 Ryan Spann Light Heavyweight 52 224 313 Jairzinho Rozenstruick Heavyweight 51 224 227 Joaquim Silva Lightweight 51 224 227 Louis Smolka Bantamweight 51 224 177 Michael Johnson Lightweight 51 228 247 Darren Stewart Middleweight 50.5 228 229 Jessica Eye Women’s Flyweight 50.5 228 229 Zabit Magomedsharipov Featherweight 50.5 231 292 Hakeem Dawodu Featherweight 50 231 231 Khalild Murtazaliev Middleweight 50 233 233 Nicco Montano Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 49.5 233 210 Siyar Bahadurzada Welterweight 49.5 235 235 Claudia Gadelha Women’s Strawweight 49 235 210 Makwan Amirkhani Featherweight 49 237 237 Ben Saunders Welterweight 48.5 238 239 Carla Esparza Women’s Strawweight 48 238 239 Casey Kenney Bantamweight 48 238 239 Gadzhimurad Antigulov Light Heavyweight 48 238 239 Ray Borg Bantamweight 48 242 237 Chad Laprise Welterweight 47.5 242 330 Ciryl Gane Heavyweight 47.5 242 244 Drakkar Klose Lightweight 47.5 242 330 Khalid Taha Bantamweight 47.5 246 306 Amanda Ribas Women’s Strawweight 47 246 NR Charles Rosa Featherweight 47 248 217 Lando Vannata Lightweight 46.5 249 224 Blagoy Ivanov Heavyweight 46 250 249 Carlos Condit Welterweight 45 250 249 Markus Perez Middleweight 45 250 249 Ricardo Ramos Featherweight 45 253 253 Grant Dawson Featherweight 44.5 253 253 Jonathan Martinez Bantamweight 44.5 253 447 Movsar Evloev Featherweight 44.5 253 253 Zak Ottow Welterweight 44.5 257 256 Kevin Aguilar Featherweight 44 257 235 Stevie Ray Lightweight 44 257 256 Tim Means Welterweight 44 260 258 Aspen Ladd Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 43.5 261 259 Devonte Smith Lightweight 43 261 233 Khalil Rountree Jr Light Heavyweight 43 261 239 Michal Oleksiejczuk Light Heavyweight 43 261 259 Tyson Pedro Light Heavyweight 43 265 261 Alonzo Menifield Light Heavyweight 42.5 265 261 Song Kenan Welterweight 42.5 267 261 Marc Diakiese Lightweight 41.5 268 384 Megan Anderson Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 41 268 264 Nordine Taleb Welterweight 41 270 266 Danny Roberts Welterweight 40.5 270 245 Gillian Robertson Women’s Flyweight 40.5 270 415 Lina Lansberg Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 40.5 273 267 Anderson Silva Middleweight 40 273 NR Brendan Allen Middleweight 40 273 267 Emily Whitmire Women’s Strawweight 40 273 267 Khama Worthy Lightweight 40 273 267 Mayra Bueno Silva Women’s Flyweight 40 273 267 Mike Grundy Featherweight 40 273 267 Sarah Moras Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 40 280 274 Julianna Pena Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 39.5 280 274 Karolina Kowalkiewicz Women’s Strawweight 39.5 282 276 Irene Aldana Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 39 282 276 John Dodson Bantamweight 39 284 249 Andrei Arlovski Heavyweight 38 284 279 Ed Herman Light Heavyweight 38 286 279 Trevin Giles Middleweight 37.5 287 282 Rick Glenn Featherweight 37 288 264 Tim Elliott Flyweight 36.5 289 284 Michel Pereira Welterweight 36 290 286 Angela Hill Women’s Strawweight 35.5 291 287 Arman Tsarukyan Lightweight 35 291 287 Jose Alberto Quinonez Bantamweight 35 293 289 Andrea Lee Women’s Flyweight 34.5 293 276 Macy Chiasson Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 34.5 295 290 Alex Caceres Featherweight 34 295 290 Lauren Murphy Women’s Flyweight 34 297 483 Nicolas Dalby Welterweight 33.5 298 294 Augusto Sakai Heavyweight 33 298 294 Matthew Lopez Bantamweight 33 300 296 Poliana Botelho Women’s Flyweight 32.5 301 297 Alan Patrick Lightweight 32 301 297 Eric Spicely Middleweight 32 301 297 Joseph Duffy Lightweight 32 301 284 Kevin Holland Middleweight 32 301 297 Montel Jackson Bantamweight 32 306 279 Kyung Ho Kang Bantamweight 31.5 306 303 Polo Reyes Featherweight 31.5 308 305 Adam Wieczorek Heavyweight 31 308 412 Ji Yeon Kim Women’s Flyweight 31 310 306 Dmitriy Sosnovskiy Heavyweight 30 310 292 Frank Camacho Lightweight 30 310 306 Kyle Nelson Featherweight 30 310 306 Rodolfo Vieira Middleweight 30 310 495 Sergey Spivak Heavyweight 30 315 330 Cub Swanson Featherweight 29.5 316 297 Jennifer Maia Women’s Flyweight 28.5 316 316 Nina Ansaroff Women’s Strawweight 28.5 318 297 Alessio Di Chirico Middleweight 28 319 303 Andrew Sanchez Middleweight 27.5 319 319 Don Madge Lightweight 27.5 319 319 Jack Marshman Middleweight 27.5 319 319 Shane Young Featherweight 27.5 323 323 Wu Yanan Women’s Flyweight 27 324 324 Brett Johns Bantamweight 26.5 324 324 Danny Henry Featherweight 26.5 324 495 Laureano Staropoli Welterweight 26.5 324 310 Mackenzie Dern Women’s Strawweight 26.5 324 324 Roxanne Modafferi Women’s Flyweight 26.5 329 327 Douglas Silva de Andrade Bantamweight 26 329 327 Gian Villante Light Heavyweight 26 329 310 Maurice Greene Heavyweight 26 332 313 Andre Ewell Bantamweight 25.5 333 330 Anthony Hernandez Middleweight 25 333 330 Bea Malecki Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 25 333 330 Da Un Jung Light Heavyweight 25 333 330 Juan Espino Heavyweight 25 333 316 Julio Arce Featherweight 25 333 330 Klidson Abreu Light Heavyweight 25 333 330 Tecia Torres Women’s Strawweight 25 333 NR Yorgan De Castro Heavyweight 25 341 340 Ashlee Evans-Smith Women’s Flyweight 24.5 341 319 Chance Rencountre Welterweight 24.5 341 340 Dong Hyun Ma Lightweight 24.5 341 340 Frankie Saenz Bantamweight 24.5 341 340 Greg Hardy Heavyweight 24.5 341 340 Justin Ledet Light Heavyweight 24.5 341 340 Marina Rodriguez Women’s Strawweight 24.5 341 447 Matt Frevola Lightweight 24.5 341 313 Max Griffin Welterweight 24.5 341 340 Merab Dvalishvili Bantamweight 24.5 341 340 Yana Kunitskaya Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 24.5 352 316 Enrique Barzola Featherweight 24 352 350 Karl Roberson Middleweight 24 354 351 Jared Gordon Lightweight 23.5 354 351 Maryna Moroz Women’s Flyweight 23.5 354 351 Oskar Piechota Middleweight 23.5 357 354 Claudio Puelles Lightweight 23 357 369 JJ Aldrich Women’s Flyweight 23 358 267 Brandon Davis Featherweight 22.5 358 356 Chris De La Rocha Heavyweight 22.5 358 356 Gokhan Saki Light Heavyweight 22.5 358 356 Jalin Turner Lightweight 22.5 358 356 Julian Marquez Middleweight 22.5 358 356 Takashi Sato Welterweight 22.5 365 363 Jessica-Rose Clark Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 22 365 363 Mara Romero Borella Women’s Flyweight 22 367 340 Aleksandra Albu Women’s Strawweight 21.5 367 330 Alex White Lightweight 21.5 367 366 Mark De La Rosa Flyweight 21.5 370 367 Xiaonan Yan Women’s Strawweight 21 371 370 Brianna Van Buren Women’s Strawweight 20 371 370 Charles Byrd Middleweight 20 371 370 Dalcha Lungiambula Light Heavyweight 20 371 356 Daniel Spitz Heavyweight 20 371 370 Darko Stosic Light Heavyweight 20 371 370 Joel Alvarez Lightweight 20 371 370 Rachael Ostovich Women’s Flyweight 20 371 370 Shana Dobson Women’s Flyweight 20 371 370 Teemu Packalen Lightweight 20 380 379 Thiago Alves Welterweight 19.5 381 363 Devin Clark Light Heavyweight 19 381 380 Viviane Araujo Women’s Flyweight 19 383 382 Alexis Davis Women’s Flyweight 18.5 383 382 Cortney Casey Women’s Strawweight 18.5 385 384 Antonina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 18 385 384 Christos Giagos Lightweight 18 385 384 Felicia Spencer Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 18 385 384 Junior Albini Heavyweight 18 385 370 Kron Gracie Featherweight 18 385 384 Renan Barao Bantamweight 18 385 384 Todd Duffee Heavyweight 18 392 391 Martin Bravo Featherweight 17.5 392 391 Polyana Viana Women’s Flyweight 17.5 394 394 Josh Emmett Lightweight 17 394 394 Liz Carmouche Women’s Flyweight 17 394 399 Randa Markos Women’s Strawweight 17 397 396 Teruto Ishihara Bantamweight 16.5 398 397 Bartosz Fabinski Welterweight 16 398 397 Guido Cannetti Bantamweight 16 400 400 Bryce Mitchell Featherweight 14.5 400 400 Chris Gutierrez Bantamweight 14.5 400 400 Rogerio Bontorin Flyweight 14.5 403 403 Gavin Tucker Featherweight 14 403 403 Magomed Ankalaev Light Heavyweight 14 403 403 Mizuto Hirota Lightweight 14 406 407 Bethe Correia Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 13.5 406 407 Damir Ismagulov Lightweight 13.5 406 407 Kai Kara-France Flyweight 13.5 406 429 Molly McCann Women’s Flyweight 13.5 406 407 Steven Peterson Featherweight 13.5 411 411 Mike Trizano Featherweight 13 412 412 Gray Maynard Lightweight 12.5 412 495 Luke Jumeau Welterweight 12.5 412 412 Roosevelt Roberts Lightweight 12.5 415 415 Alexa Grasso Women’s Strawweight 12 415 403 Court McGee Welterweight 12 415 415 Erik Koch Welterweight 12 418 418 Sijara Eubanks Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 11 419 419 Patrick Cummins Light Heavyweight 10.5 420 420 Hunter Azure Bantamweight 10 420 NR Jack Shore Bantamweight 10 420 495 John Phillips Middleweight 10 420 NR Loma Lookboonmee Women’s Strawweight 10 420 420 Lucie Pudilova Women’s Flyweight 10 420 NR Mark Madsen Lightweight 10 420 420 Matt Sayles Featherweight 10 420 495 Mike Davis Lightweight 10 420 420 Miles Johns Bantamweight 10 420 420 Ottman Azaitar Lightweight 10 420 495 Randy Costa Bantamweight 10 420 420 Tristan Connelly Welterweight 10 420 420 Veronica Macedo Women’s Strawweight 10 433 429 Hannah Cifers Women’s Strawweight 9.5 433 NR Johnny Nunez Bantamweight 9.5 433 429 Sean O’Malley Bantamweight 9.5 433 429 Trevor Smith Light Heavyweight 9.5 437 434 Benito Lopez Bantamweight 9 437 495 Boston Salmon Bantamweight 9 437 434 Cole Smith Bantamweight 9 437 434 Mike Rodriguez Light Heavyweight 9 437 354 Zubaira Tukhugov Featherweight 9 442 429 Ashley Yoder Women’s Strawweight 8.5 442 420 Kyle Bochniak Featherweight 8.5 442 437 Livia Renata Souza Women’s Strawweight 8.5 442 437 Nad Narimani Featherweight 8.5 442 437 Pingyuan Liu Bantamweight 8.5 447 440 Emil Meek Welterweight 8 447 440 Jason Gonzalez Lightweight 8 447 440 Juan Adams Heavyweight 8 450 444 Brad Katona Bantamweight 7.5 450 444 Sheymon Moraes Featherweight 7.5 452 446 Alex Chambers Women’s Strawweight 7 452 440 Lauren Mueller Women’s Flyweight 7 454 447 Alex da Silva Lightweight 5 454 447 Austin Hubbard Lightweight 5 454 NR Brad Riddell Lightweight 5 454 495 Callan Potter Welterweight 5 454 447 Daniel Teymur Featherweight 5 454 447 Felipe Colares Bantamweight 5 454 447 Geraldo de Freitas Featherweight 5 454 NR Giga Chikadze Featherweight 5 454 447 Heili Alateng Bantamweight 5 454 447 Julia Avila Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 5 454 447 Kennedy Nzechukwu Light Heavyweight 5 454 447 Leah Letson Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 5 454 447 Luana Carolina Women’s Flyweight 5 454 447 Luiz Garagorri Featherweight 5 454 NR Makhmud Muradov Middleweight 5 454 447 Mario Bautista Bantamweight 5 454 NR Miguel Baeza Welterweight 5 454 447 Miranda Granger Women’s Flyweight 5 454 447 Mizuki Inoue Women’s Flyweight 5 454 495 Rafael Fiziev Lightweight 5 454 495 Raphael Pessoa Heavyweight 5 454 447 Rashad Coulter Light Heavyweight 5 454 447 Sabina Mazo Women’s Flyweight 5 454 447 Saparbek Safarov Light Heavyweight 5 454 NR Sean Brady Welterweight 5 454 NR Sean Woodson Featherweight 5 454 447 Sergey Khandozhko Welterweight 5 454 447 Su Mudaerji Bantamweight 5 454 NR Tanner Boser Heavyweight 5 483 470 Allen Crowder Heavyweight 4.5 483 470 Bobby Green Lightweight 4.5 483 470 Chris Fishgold Featherweight 4.5 483 447 Deron Winn Middleweight 4.5 483 470 Geraldo de Freitas Bantamweight 4.5 483 470 Jesus Pinedo Lightweight 4.5 483 470 John Gunther Lightweight 4.5 483 470 Jordan Espinosa Flyweight 4.5 483 470 Matt Wiman Lightweight 4.5 483 470 Talita Bernardo Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 4.5 483 470 Thiago Moises Lightweight 4.5 483 470 Vince Morales Bantamweight 4.5 495 483 Aiemann Zahabi Bantamweight 4 495 483 Daichi Abe Welterweight 4 495 483 Darrell Horcher Lightweight 4 495 NR Davey Grant Bantamweight 4 495 483 Gina Mazany Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 4 495 483 Jessin Ayari Lightweight 4 495 470 Nadia Kassem Women’s Flyweight 4 502 490 Jenel Lausa Flyweight 3.5 502 490 Jessica Penne Women’s Strawweight 3.5 502 490 Joby Sanchez Bantamweight 3.5 502 490 Syuri Kondo Women’s Strawweight 3.5 506 495 Adam Yandiev Middleweight 0 506 NR Alen Amedovski Middleweight 0 506 NR Amanda Lemos Women’s Strawweight 0 506 495 Anderson dos Santos Bantamweight 0 506 495 Ariane Carnelossi Women’s Strawweight 0 506 495 Ariane Lipski Women’s Flyweight 0 506 495 Askar Askarov Flyweight 0 506 495 Batgerel Danaa Bantamweight 0 506 NR Ben Sosoli Heavyweight 0 506 495 Bevon Lewis Middleweight 0 506 NR Bruno Silva Bantamweight 0 506 495 Carlos Huachin Bantamweight 0 506 495 Charles Jourdain Featherweight 0 506 495 Cole Williams Welterweight 0 506 495 David Zawada Welterweight 0 506 NR Diana Belbita Women’s Flyweight 0 506 495 Domingo Pilarte Bantamweight 0 506 NR Don’Tale Mayes Heavyweight 0 506 495 Duda Santana Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0 506 495 Elias Garcia Flyweight 0 506 495 Eric Wisely Lightweight 0 506 495 Fares Ziam Lightweight 0 506 495 Gabriel Silva Bantamweight 0 506 495 Gilbert Melendez Featherweight 0 506 495 Grigory Popov Bantamweight 0 506 495 Hannah Goldy Women’s Flyweight 0 506 495 Hector Aldana Welterweight 0 506 NR Jamie Mullarkey Lightweight 0 506 495 Jeff Hughes Heavyweight 0 506 495 Jin Soo Son Bantamweight 0 506 495 Jodie Esquibel Women’s Strawweight 0 506 NR Jonathan Pearce Lightweight 0 506 495 Jordan Griffin Featherweight 0 506 495 Journey Newson Bantamweight 0 506 495 Jun Yong Park Middleweight 0 506 495 Justin Frazier Heavyweight 0 506 NR Justin Tafa Heavyweight 0 506 495 Kalindra Faria Women’s Flyweight 0 506 495 Khadis Ibragimov Light Heavyweight 0 506 495 Kurt Holobaugh Lightweight 0 506 495 Kyle Prepolec Lightweight 0 506 495 Lerone Murphy Featherweight 0 506 495 Liana Jouja Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0 506 113 Luigi Vendramini Welterweight 0 506 NR Maki Pitolo Welterweight 0 506 495 Marc-Andre Barriault Middleweight 0 506 495 Marcin Prachnio Light Heavyweight 0 506 495 Marcos Mariano Lightweight 0 506 495 Martin Day Bantamweight 0 506 495 Matt Bessette Featherweight 0 506 495 Michel Batista Heavyweight 0 506 391 Mitch Gagnon Bantamweight 0 506 495 Nicolae Negumereanu Light Heavyweight 0 506 495 Pannie Kianzad Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0 506 495 Priscila Cachoeira Women’s Flyweight 0 506 495 Raulian Paiva Flyweight 0 506 495 Ricky Rainey Welterweight 0 506 495 Rodrigo Vargas Lightweight 0 506 495 Rostem Akman Welterweight 0 506 495 Ryan MacDonald Bantamweight 0 506 495 Salim Touahri Welterweight 0 506 495 Seung Woo Choi Featherweight 0 506 495 Suman Mokhtarian Featherweight 0 506 495 Sung Bin Jo Featherweight 0 506 495 Taila Santos Women’s Flyweight 0 506 495 Te Edwards Lightweight 0 506 495 Tim Williams Middleweight 0 506 495 Tonya Evinger Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0 506 495 Tyson Nam Flyweight 0 506 495 Vanessa Melo Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0 506 495 Vinicius Moreira Light Heavyweight 0 506 495 Virna Jandiroba Women’s Strawweight 0 506 495 Wellington Turman Middleweight 0 506 495 Wuliji Buren Bantamweight 0 506 NR Zarah Fairn dos Santos Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0 506 495 Zelim Imadaev Welterweight 0

Check back Monday for our Non-UFC fighter rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)