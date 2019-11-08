WWE 'Friday Night SmackDown' (11/8): New Tag Champs Crowned, More NXT Stars Invade The Show!

The November 8 edition of Friday Night SmackDown took place at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. A highlight package of NXT’s invasion of SmackDown was shown to hype up the NXT invasion angle heading to the Survivor Series on November 24 The featured main event was Roman Reigns taking on King Corbin.

King Corbin makes his way to the ring after the show opens. He talks about Survivor Series and that it will be RAW vs. SmackDown vs. NXT and hypes up his match for Roman later tonight.

He insults Roman saying that his bark is more like a little chihuahua. He plays the sound of the little dog’s bark. Corbin tells everyone that he will destroy Roman later on in the show and make everyone bend their knee to him.

The New Day is interviewed before they challenge The Revival for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. They dedicate their match to Xavier Woods, who is out with an Achilles injury.

The New Day defeated The Revival to become the new WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions

Sami Zayn talks to Daniel Bryan backstage about joining him and Shinsuke Nakamura. He invites Bryan to watch their tag match.

Imperium attacks Heavy Machinery in the ring as they get set for their match. The locker room clears out and Imperium escape.

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley is interviewed backstage along with Sasha Banks. Bayley says that she and Sasha put the NXT Women’s Division on the map. She also tells NXT Women’s champion Shayna Baszler and the NXT roster to watch their backs.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro defeated Ali and Shorty G

Sasha Banks defeated Nikki Cross

After the match, Bayley attacks Nikki until Shayna Baszler came in and destroyed Bayley in the ring.

Sami Zayn talks to Daniel Bryan backstage and wants Bryan to give him an answer to join him and Nakamura. But before he can answer, Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt attacks Bryan with the Mandible Claw.

Tyson Fury comes out to a standing ovation in his hometown of Manchester. He calls out Braun Strowman to settle some unfinished business.

He thanks Braun for their match at Crown Jewel and they shake hands. Fury then asks him if they can ever be a tag team.

The B Team come out to confront them but Braun runs them down. Fury lands a knockout right hand to Bo Dallas. Braun plants Curtis Axel with the Running Powerslam.

Carmella and Dana Brooke defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to represent SmackDown as part of the Survivor Series Women’s Tag Team Elimination Match

King Corbin defeated Roman Reigns

Thanks to the help of Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode, Corbin won the match and stood tall celebrating his big victory. Will Roman bounce back after his loss? How will Daniel Bryan respond to his attack from The Fiend? Those questions will hopefully be answered on the next edition of Friday Night SmackDown.