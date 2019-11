BurningRiverBaseball's 2019 Cleveland Indians Prospect Rankings: Full Top 100

Over the last week, we’ve run down the top 100 prospects currently with the Cleveland Indians on BurningRiverBaseball. Those lists include pictures of nearly every player as well as descriptions for the top 75 and I highly recommend going back to those pages to learn more about the Indians farm system. However, here is the complete list if you just want to see how we ranked the players along with their position, age, rank in 2018, method of acquisition and latest MiLB level.

100. Mike Amditis – C – Age: 22 – Unranked in 2018

Drafted 2019, Round 21

AZL Indians Blue

99. Jonathan Teaney – RHRP – Age: 23 – Unranked in 2018

Drafted 2017, Round 20

A+ Lynchburg

98. Christian Cairo (pictured at top) – 3B – Age: 18 – Unranked in 2018

Drafted 2019, Round 4

AZL Indians Red

97. Korey Holland – LF – Age: 19 – 2018 Rank: 85

Drafted 2018, Round 14

SS Mahoning Valley

96. Randy Valladares – LHRP – Age: 25 – 2018 Rank: 81

2013 International Free Agent

A+ Lynchburg

95. Michael Cooper – 1B – Age: 20 – 2018 Rank: 87

Drafted 2017, Round 33

SS Mahoning Valley

94. Wilson Garcia – 1B – Age: 25 – Unranked in 2018

2019 MiLB Free Agent

AA Akron

93. Tim Herrin – LHRP – Age: 22 – Unranked in 2018

Drafted 2018, Round 29

A Lake County

92. Joab Gonzalez – 3B – Age: 19 – Unranked in 2018

Drafted 2019, Round 24

SS Mahoning Valley

91. Alex Call – CF – Age: 25 – Unranked in 2018

Trade from CWS (Yonder Alonso)

AA Akron

90. Nate Ocker – RHRP – Age: 22 – Unranked in 2018

Drafted 2019, Round

AZL Indians Blue

89. Steven Perez – LHSP – Age: 18 – Unranked in 2018

2017 International Free Agent

DSL Indians

88. Jesse Berardi – 3B – Age: 23 – Unranked in 2018

Drafted 2017, Round 10

A Lake County

87. Jake Miednik – LHRP – Age: 23 – 2018 Rank: 50

Drafted 2018, Round 20

A Lake County

86. Zach Hart – RHRP – Age: 22 – Unranked in 2018

Drafted 2019, Round 10

AZL Indians Red

85. Skylar Arias – RHRP – Age: 22 – Unranked in 2018

Drafted 2016, Round 24

A+ Lynchburg

84. Nick Mikolajchak – RHRP – Age: 21 – Unranked 2018

Drafted 2019, Round 11

SS Mahoning Valley

83. Andruw Monasterio – 2B – Age: 22 – Unranked in 2018

Trade from WAS (Yan Gomes)

AA Akron

82. Juan Hillman – LHSP – Age: 22 – 2018 Rank: 61

Drafted 2015, Round 2

A+ Lynchburg

81. Quentin Holmes – CF – Age: 20 – 2018 Rank: 57

Drafted 2017, Round 2

A Lake County

80. Jerson Ramirez – RHRP – Age: 20 – 2018 Rank: 80

2017 International Free Agent

SS Mahoning Valley

79. Tyler Friis – 2B – Age: 23 – 2018 Rank: 92

Drafted 2017, Round 21

A+ Lynchburg

78. Trenton Brooks – RF – Age: 24 – Unranked in 2018

Drafted 2016, Round 17

AA Akron

77. Eli Lingos – LHSP – Age: 23 – 2018 Rank: 59

Drafted 2018, Round 22

A Lake County

76. Serafino Brito – RHRP – Age: 22 – Unranked in 2018

Drafted 2019, Round 28

SS Mahoning Valley

75. Eric Mock – RHRP – Age: 23 – Unranked in 2018

Drafted 2019, Round 25

SS Mahoning Valley

74. Daniel Schneemann – 2B – Age: 22 – Unranked in 2018

Drafted 2018, Round 31

A Lake County

73. Li-Jen Chu (pictured at top) – C – Age: 25 – 2018 Rank: 42

2012 International Free Agent

AA Akron

72. Mike Garcia – RHSP – Age: 19 – 2018 Rank: 71

2016 International Free Agent

DNP (Injury)

71. Jesus Maestre – 2B – Age: 19 – 2018 Rank: 86

2016 International Free Agent

AZL Indians Blue

70. Victor Soteldo – RHSP – Age: 18 – Unranked in 2018

2017 International Free Agent

DNP (Injury)

69. Luis D. Garcia – RHSP – Age: 19 – Unranked in 2018

2016 International Free Agent

AZL Indians Blue

68. Yapson Gomez – LHRP – Age: 26 – Unranked in 2018

2018 MiLB Free Agent

A+ Lynchburg

67. Johnathan Rodriguez – RF – Age: 19 – 2018 Rank: 33

Drafted 2017, Round 3

SS Mahoning Valley

66. Zach Draper – LHSP – Age: 24 – 2018 Rank: 72

Drafted 2017, Round 30

A Lake County

65. Yordys Valdes – SS – Age: 18 – Unranked in 2018

Drafted 2019, Round 2

AZL Indians Red

64. Nic Enright – RHRP – Age: 22 – Unranked in 2018

Drafted 2019, Round 20

AZL Indians Blue

63. Mitch Longo – LF – Age: 24 – 2018 Rank: 38

Drafted 2016, Round 14

AA Akron

62. Julian Escobedo – CF – Age: 21 – Unranked in 2018

Drafted 2019, Round 17

SS Mahoning Valley

61. Micael Ramirez – C – Age: 20 – Unranked in 2018

2017 International Free Agent

AZL Indians Red

60. Yeffersson Yannuzzi – LHSP – Age: 23 – 2018 Rank: 35

2015 International Free Agent

AZL Indians Red

59. Matt Turner – LHSP – Age: 20 – Unranked in 2018

Drafted 2017, Round 11

A Lake County

58. Francisco Perez – LHSP – Age: 22 – 2018 Rank: 60

2014 International Free Agent

SS Mahoning Valley

57. Angel Martinez – SS – Age: 17 – Unranked in 2018

2018 International Free Agent

DSL Indians

56. Will Brennan – CF – Age: 21 – Unranked in 2018

Drafted 2019, Round 8

SS Mahoning Valley

55. Miguel Jerez – 1B – Age: 21 – 2018 Rank: 32

2016 International Free Agent

A Lake County

54. Mitch Reeves – 1B – Age: 24 – 2018 Rank: 40

Drafted 2017, Round 32

A+ Lynchburg

53. Shane McCarthy – RHSP – Age: 23 – 2018 Rank: 44

Drafted 2018, Round 18

A Lake County

52. Jordan Jones – RHRP – Age: 22 – Unranked in 2018

Drafted 2019, Round 16

AZL Indians Blue

51. Connor Marabell – RF – Age: 25 – 2018 Rank: 18

Drafted 2015, Round 25

AAA Columbus

50. Ernie Clement – SS – Age: 23 – 2018 Rank: #43

Drafted 2017, Round 4

AAA Columbus

49. Dalbert Siri – RHRP – Age: 24 – 2018 Rank #20

Drafted 20, Round

AA Akron

48. Jared Robinson – RHRP – Age: 24 – 2018 Rank: #82

Drafted 2014, Round 11

AAA Columbus

47. Kevin Coulter – RHRP – Age: 23 – Unranked in 2018

Drafted 2019, Round 33

AZL Indians Red

46. Mark Mathias – 2B – Age: 25 – 2018 Rank: #70

Drafted 2015, Round 3

AAA Columbus

45. Matt Waldron – RHRP – Age: 23 – Unranked in 2018

Drafted 2019, Round 18

SS Mahoning Valley

44. Alex Royalty – RHSP – Age: 22 – 2018 Rank #46

Drafted 2018, Round 8

A Lake County

43. Sam Hentges – LHSP – Age: 23 – 2018 Rank: #7

Drafted 2014, Round 4

AA Akron

42. Yainer Diaz – C – Age: 21 – 2018 Rank: #82

2016 International Free Agent

SS Mahoning Valley

41. Aaron Pinto – RHRP – Age: 23 – 2018

Drafted 2018, Round 24

A+ Lynchburg

40. Randy Labaut – LHRP – Age: 23 – Unranked in 2018

Drafted 2019, Round 35

AZL Indians Blue

39. Raynel Delgado – 2B – Age: 19 – 2018 Rank: #30

Drafted 2018, Round 6

A Lake County

38. Bryan Lavastida – C – Age: 20 – 2018 Rank: #96

Drafted 2018, Round 15

A Lake County

37. Marcos Gonzalez (pictured at top) – SS – Age: 20 – 2018 Rank: #47

2016 International Free Agent

A Lake County

36. Luis Oviedo – RHSP – Age: 20 – 2018 Rank: #13

2015 International Free Agent

A Lake County

35. Jonathan Engelmann – LF – Age: 23 – 2018 Rank: #48

Drafted 2018, Round 31

A Lake County

34. Jean Carlos Mejia – RHSP – Age: 23 – 2018 Rank: #31

2013 International Free Agent

A+ Lynchburg

33. Kirk McCarty – LHSP – Age: 24 – 2018 Rank: #64

Drafted 2017, Round 7

A+ Lynchburg

32. Alexfri Planez – CF – Age: 18 – 2018 Rank: #49

2017 International Free Agent

AZL Indians Red

31. Gabriel Rodriguez – SS – Age: 17 – Unranked in 2018

2018 International Free Agent

AZL Indians Red

30. Jhonkensy Noel – 3B – Age: 18 – 2018 Rank: #100

2017 International Free Agent

AZL Indians Blue

29. Jose Fermin – 2B – Age: 20 – Unranked in 2018

2015 International Free Agent

A Lake County

28. Cody Morris – RHSP – Age: 22 – Unranked in 2018

Drafted 2018, Round 7

A+ Lynchburg

27. Jose Tena (pictured at top) – SS – Age: 18 – 2018 Rank: #74

2017 International Free Agent

AZL Indians Blue

26. Oscar Gonzalez – RF – Age: 21 – 2018 Rank: #22

2014 International Free Agent

AA Akron

25. Kellen Rholl – LHRP – Age: 23 – 2018 Rank #37

Drafted 2018, Round 25

A Lake County

24. Steven Kwan – CF – Age: 22 – 2018 Rank: #26

Drafted 2018, Round 5

A+ Lynchburg

23. Ka’ai Tom – LF – Age: 25 – 2018 Rank: #56

Drafted 2015, Round 5

AAA Columbus

22. Richie Palacios – 2B – Age: 22 – 2018 Rank: #14

Drafted 2018, Round 3

Did Not Play (Injury)

21. Scott Moss – LHSP – Age: 25 – Unranked in 2018

Trade from San Diego (for Trevor Bauer)

AAA Columbus

20. Hunter Gaddis – RHSP – Age: 21 – Unranked in 2018

Drafted 2019, Round 5

SS Mahoning Valley

19. Nick Sandlin (pictured at top) – LHRP – Age: 22 – 2018 Rank: #11

Drafted 20, Round

AAA Columbus

18. Raymond Burgos – LHSP – Age: 20 – 2018 Rank: #23

Drafted 2016, Round 18

A Lake County

17. Will Benson – RF – Age: 21 – 2018 Rank: #25

Drafted 2016, Round 1

A+ Lynchburg

16. Kyle Nelson – LHRP – Age: 23 – 2018 Rank: #21

Drafted 20, Round

AAA Columbus

15. Carlos Vargas – LHRP – Age: 20 – 2018 Rank: #77

2016 International Free Agent

SS Mahoning Valley

14. Adam Scott – LHSP – Age: 24 – 2018 Rank: #12

Drafted 2018, Round 4

AA Akron

13. Robert Broom – RHRP – Age: 23 – 2018 Rank: #51

Drafted 2018, Round 10

AA Akron

12. Lenny Torres – RHSP – Age: 19 – 2018 Rank: #8

Drafted 2018, Round 1

AZL Indians Red

11. Eli Morgan – RHSP – Age: 23 – 2018 Rank: #4

Drafted 2017, Round 8

AA Akron

10. Bo Naylor – C – Age: 19 – 2018 Rank: #10

Drafted 2018, Round 1

A Lake County

9. Brayan Rocchio – SS – Age: 18 – 2018 Rank: #16

2017 International Free Agent

SS Mahoning Valley

8. Daniel Espino – RHSP – Age: 18 – Unranked in 2018

Drafted 2019, Round 1

SS Mahoning Valley

7. Triston McKenzie – RHSP – Age: 22 – 2018 Rank: #1

Drafted 2015, Round 1

Did Not Play (Injury)

6. Aaron Bracho – 2B – Age: 18 – 2018 Rank: #19

2017 International Free Agent

SS Mahoning Valley

5. Daniel Johnson – CF – Age: 24 – Unranked in 2018

Trade from WAS (Yan Gomes)

AAA Columbus

4. George Valera – CF – Age: 18 – 2018 Rank: #15

2017 International Free Agent

A Lake County

3. Ethan Hankins – RHSP – Age: 19 – 2018 Rank: #9

Drafted 2018, Round 1

A Lake County

2. Nolan Jones (pictured at top) – 3B – Age: 21 – 2018 Rank: #2

Drafted 2016, Round 2

AA Akron

1. Tyler Freeman – SS – Age: 20 – 2018 Rank: #3

Drafted 2017, Round 2

A+ Lynchburg