Calvin Kattar Career Earnings

Calvin Kattar Career Earnings

Calvin Kattar Career Earnings

Jun 8, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Calvin Kattar (blue gloves) defeats Ricardo Lamas (red gloves) during UFC 238 at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

* denotes an estimated purse – UFC fights only – doesn’t include undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses

 

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 214 – Jul 29/17 – W (Fili) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 220 – Jan 20/18 – W (Burgos) – $81,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 223 – Apr 7/18 – L (Moicano) – $19,500 ($16,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith – Oct 27/18 – W (Fishgold) – $36,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 238 – Jun 8/19 – W (Lamas) – $40,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Magomedsharipov vs Kattar – Nov 9/19 – L (Magomedsharipov) – $75,000 ($20,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

 

Total Career Earnings: $278,500

 

