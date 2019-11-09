Dwyane Wade comically calls out LeBron James for flopping in game

One of the best bromances in sports over the past decade has been the one between LeBron James and Dwayne Wade, as the two played with each other on two different teams (Heat, Cavaliers).
And even though Wade has since retired, he’s still in the NBA world, making his way into the broadcast booth from time to time, and on TV. He poked some fun at LBJ during the Heat-Lakers game, when he called out his former teammate over what he perceived to be a blatant flop.
LeBron, to his credit, also trolled Wade pretty well, with this zinger.
Those two are too funny together. Just like they said — they truly are like peanut butter and jelly.
