Gameday 17: Penguins vs. Blackhawks

Penguins vs. Islanders

PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA

7:00PM Eastern | AT&TSN-PT | NBCSCH | NHL-N

Welcome back to weekend gameday. The gameday that’s getting a late start on the season, but it’s the weekend, so you didn’t notice.

The Penguins are coming off a huge comeback win, stopping the Isles 10 game win streak. They did this recovering from a 3-0 deficit to win in overtime. It would have been 3 straight losses for the Pens heading into tonight’s tilt with the Blackhawks.

Instead things look much rosier after that win with three straight dumpster fires lined up: Chicago, the Rangers, and the Devils. A really good chance for the Pens to pick up 7 or 8 points over the next week. These early stretches to bank points are crucial for playoff bound teams. Fuck these up and you end up scratching for points in Metro games down the stretch. Not as fun….

The Blackhaws have lost 7 of their last 10 picking up 8 points over that span. Kane is still scoring and Debrincat looks dangerous, but Toews continues to show his age and all of a sudden Corey Crawford is a .900 guy not a .920 guy. Good combination to lose a lot of hockey games!

HOWEVER

Here's a look at the #Pens gameday roster the last time they defeated the Blackhawks. Marc-Andre Fleury was in goal. pic.twitter.com/LJwYEubFWM — Wes Crosby (@OtherNHLCrosby) November 9, 2019

Lines:

Galchenyuk-Crosby-Guentzel

McCann-Malkin-Rust

Simon-Bjugstad-Kahun

ZAR-Blueger-Tanev

Dumo-Marino

Pettersson-Schultz

Johnson-Riikola

Murray

Chicago:

Nylander-Toews-Saad

Debrincat-Strome-Kane

Caggiula-Kampf-Dach

Smith-Carpenter-Shaw

Boqvist-Keith

De Haan-Seabrook

Maatta-Gustafsson

Lehner or Crawford

Olli Maatta, hey there buddy. That bottom 6, whoa boy.

Good time to go streaking. Go Pens