LSU players carry Joe Burrow off field after win (Video)

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has improved with each passing year, and he’s saved his best for his senior season.

Burrow led the Tigers to their first victory over the Crimson Tide since 2011 — and it came at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, no less. LSU never trailed in the game, and eventually emerged with a 46-41 victory. It wasn’t easy, but the Tigers played to their full potential on Saturday, and now they’re in great position to make the College Football Playoff.

Back to Burrow, he outplayed Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, completing 31 of 39 passes for 393 yards (three touchdowns, no turnovers). His teammates were so blown away by his big performance that they even carried him off the field after the game.

It’s good to be Burrow right now, as he’s on track to be the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft.