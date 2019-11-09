Mikko Koskinen should be the Edmonton Oilers no. 1 goaltender

Mikko Koskinen of Vantaa, Finland recorded his first shutout of the 2019-20 National Hockey League regular season on Friday. Koskinen made 29 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the New Jersey Devils 4-0 at Rogers Place.

Koskinen made eight saves in the first period, 12 saves in the second period and nine saves in the third period. It was Koskinen’s fifth career shutout as he has had four shutouts last year for the Oilers.

From a goaltending perspective moving forward, Koskinen deserves to be the number one netminder for the Oilers with Mike Smith as the backup. In eight games in 2019-20, Koskinen’s statistics are sensational as he has a record of six wins, one regulation loss and one loss in extra time, a goals against average of 2.18 and a save percentage of .927.

Smith’s number one strength is his ability to play the puck. So far in 2019-20, he has a record of five wins, four regulation losses and one loss in extra time with a goals against average of 2.22 and save percentage of .926.

Smith’s statistics are solid in terms of goals against average and save percentage, but is less consistent than Koskinen. Smith has the capability of having a great game or a lousy game. He was brilliant in a 51 save performamce last week in a 2-1 Oilers win on November 2 against the Pittsburgh Penguins, but then was down right awful in a 6-2 Oilers loss to the Florida Panthers on October 27.

Canadian Olympic gold medalist P.K. Subban of Toronto, Ontario led the Devils in shots on goal with seven against the Oilers. Subban won a gold medal for Canada in men’s hockey at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi.

Offensively, in Edmonton’s four goal win over New Jersey, Alex Chiasson, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Joel Persson led the Oilers in scoring with two points each. Chiasson had one goal and one assist, while Nugent-Hopkins and Persson had two assists. Chiasson led the Oilers with five shots on goal. For Persson, it was his first two NHL points. Edmonton’s other goal scorers were Gaetan Haas, James Neal and Leon Draisaitl.

The Oilers continue to lead the Pacific Division with a record of 11 wins, five regulation losses and two losses in extra time for 24 points. The Devils are last in the Metropolitan Division with 12 points.