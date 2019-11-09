NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: D'Angelo Russell

Hoops Manifesto

November 9, 2019

Nov 8, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Golden State Warriors guard D’Angelo Russell (0) dribbles the ball past Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jarrett Culver (23) in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

D’Angelo Russell – Golden State (vs Minnesota)

52 points, 19-37 FG, 7-8 FT, 7 3 PTs, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks

Lots of big stat lines last night, but D’Angelo’s reigns supreme.

 

