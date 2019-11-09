President Donald Trump receives massive cheers, 'USA' chants at LSU-Alabama game (Video)

A number of celebrities hit up Saturday’s LSU-Alabama game at Bryant-Denny Stadium, with one of the most powerful people in the world among them.

President Donald Trump attended Game 5 of the World Series at Nationals Park, although that didn’t require much effort, as the stadium is located just three miles from the White House.

However, he also made the trip down to Tuscaloosa, Alabama for Saturday’s SEC showdown, and was shown on the videoboard at one point. Unlike at Nationals Park, Trump received plenty of cheers from fans, and some “USA!” chants even broke out, as you can see in the video clips below.

Alabama loves President @realDonaldTrump. This is what the fake news media won’t show you. #MAGA 🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/qsAkePqrae — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) November 9, 2019

The @realDonaldTrump reception as they just introduced him at Alabama was overwhelmingly positive. pic.twitter.com/DKLJMNJMoo — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 9, 2019

The MAGA movement is real in Bama.