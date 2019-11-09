Rapid Recap: Celtics beat Spurs in San Anton, at potentially great cost

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

The Boston Celtics haven’t beaten the San Antonio Spurs on the latter’s home floor since 2011. The streak ended this Saturday evening with a 135-115 victory—unfortunately, in perhaps the most Pyrrhic fashion you can possibly imagine due to Gordon Hayward’s hand injury.

Jaylen Brown led all scorers with 30 points (plus 7 rebounds, 3 assists and a steal), continuing his trend of killing it in San Anton’. He was one of five Celtics in double figures, alongside Kemba Walker (26-5-8-1-1), Jayson Tatum (19-7-4-3), Marcus Smart (16-3-3-2) and last but not least, Robert Williams with 11-7-2 and 6 BLOCKS.

Let’s take a closer look:

The Spurs initially appeared to exhibit their usual home field advantage in a quick seven-point blitz, but it soon went the other way AND HARD:

Make that two! 16-3 Celtics run, and the 3 were gift FTs on a sketchy call. — Mike Dynon ☘️🏀 (@MikeDynon) November 9, 2019

Jaylen Brown was a big reason for this, but the offense was potent overall. I mean look at this ish:

Kemba Walker assists this Gordon Hayward dunk 🎆 pic.twitter.com/i8EIDcMQz6 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 9, 2019

It continued as soon as SMARF took the floor:

Clear Path then Smarf drains a three lmao — LIFELONG PELICANS FAN MAN 69☭ (@Riffs_Man) November 9, 2019

He then drained another about five seconds later. The quarter ended 39-30 Boston—the Cs’ most points in a quarter thus far in this young season.

Despite gumption from the Spurs early in the second frame, San Antonio’s ostensible star LaMarcus Aldridge was a complete non-factor, leaving DeMar DeRozan and Bryn Forbes to fuel the offense alone. Which was Not Enough to stop the Celtics’ pressure:

The Celtics just put up 72 first-half points, which is the highest-scoring half against the Spurs this season. — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) November 9, 2019

It really was all…going…so…well.

And then, sometime leading up toward the halftime mark, while he attempted to defend a Dejounte Murray drive to the cup:

#NEBHInjuryReport Gordon Hayward has been diagnosed with a left hand fracture after an x-ray examination and is out for the remainder of tonight’s game against San Antonio. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 9, 2019

Reactions were about as you’d expect.

The show had to go on. Kemba, who had a slow first half, made up for his lost time in a big way:

A casual three from Kemba 🤷♀️ pic.twitter.com/B7XwR4D6PQ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 9, 2019

And Jaylen was not going to let the momentum slip away. Hence destruction like this:

The Spurs managed to stay within a few yards of a possible comeback (closing it to 104-91 at Q3’s end) due to strong three-point shooting from dudes like Patty Mills and Trey Lyles. The Celtics’ bench, however, was a lot more up for it, and more ready for DUNK KING:

After a few minutes of protest San Antonio’s shots went cold again, Boston’s lead ballooned to the 20s, where it remained.

