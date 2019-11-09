Watch: PJ Fleck takes flight, goes crowd surfing in locker room after Minnesota's upset over Penn State

Minnesota completely shook up the College Football Playoff rankings, remaining undefeated with an improbable upset win over Penn State.

It was clear that something had to give in the game, as both teams entered the contest undefeated, and bowl game implications were very much on the line. At the end of the day, though, the Gophers defeated the Nittany Lions, 31-26.

No one was more fired up than Gophers head coach PJ Fleck, who ran into the locker room and went crowd surfing among his players in celebration.

You: MiNEsOtA Hasn’t PlAYeD AyBOdY PJ Fleck:pic.twitter.com/xLM56dS5KW — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 9, 2019

This comes after he rowed the boat, per Minnesota tradition.

PJ Fleck is rowing the damn boat pic.twitter.com/rc0194TVKw — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 9, 2019

And delivered this awesome postgame interview.

"Row The Boat, Ski U Mah, Go Gophers!" – PJ Fleck pic.twitter.com/BUFS9nx4RP — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 9, 2019

What a time to be alive for Fleck and Gophers fans.