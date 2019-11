Load management is all the rage in the NBA these days, as some of the league’s biggest stars are electing to sit out and rest, rather than play in games — usually when their team plays on consecutive nights (back-to-backs).

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, the reigning NBA Finals MVP, chose to sit out a game last week already, less than a month into the season. That prompted a lot of criticism, and other takes.

Just imagine if students took the same approach.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]