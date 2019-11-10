Dabo Swinney tells tale of first meeting Michael Jordan at strip club

It’s always interesting to hear about how celebrities know each other, as the inner circle in the sports community has interesting ties between others.
And while that’s known, with few stories coming off as shocking anymore, the tale of how Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and the GOAT, Michael Jordan, first met is extremely entertaining.
Swinney recently came out and shared it in speaking to reporters, telling them about how he was a graduate assistant at Alabama, out with his buddies for a bachelor party one night many years ago.
Who’d he meet at the strip club, you might ask? None other than MJ himself.
We’d love to know who else was there on that particular night, given this cast of characters.
