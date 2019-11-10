Dabo Swinney tells tale of first meeting Michael Jordan at strip club

It’s always interesting to hear about how celebrities know each other, as the inner circle in the sports community has interesting ties between others.

And while that’s known, with few stories coming off as shocking anymore, the tale of how Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and the GOAT, Michael Jordan, first met is extremely entertaining.

Swinney recently came out and shared it in speaking to reporters, telling them about how he was a graduate assistant at Alabama, out with his buddies for a bachelor party one night many years ago.

Who’d he meet at the strip club, you might ask? None other than MJ himself.

Someone needs to help #Clemson coach Dabo Swinney meet Michael Jordan @hornets. Dabo did once during his bachelor party when he was a GA at Alabama. Here's the story. FYI, Dabo says it was a clean bachelor party for all you folks out there getting some ideas. @wis10 pic.twitter.com/GfZzbr0asc — Joe Gorchow (@joegorchowWIS) November 5, 2019

We’d love to know who else was there on that particular night, given this cast of characters.