Cowboys

Ezekiel Elliott hilariously mocks Dak Prescott's pregame warmup on field before game (Video)

Ezekiel Elliott hilariously mocks Dak Prescott's pregame warmup on field before game (Video)

Cowboys

Ezekiel Elliott hilariously mocks Dak Prescott's pregame warmup on field before game (Video)

By November 10, 2019

By: |

Cowboys teammates Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott get along well together, and, at times, they treat fans to some funny “broments” before, during and after games.

That was the case before Sunday’s primetime showdown with the Vikings at AT&T Stadium, when the two were warming up on the field before the game kicked off.

Prescott was feeling himself, doing his normal routine, attempting to get loose, especially his shoulders. Zeke saw him, then elected to creep behind him and emulate his quarterback, which was pretty funny.

Those two truly are great together.

Stream Live Sports with ESPN+ for $4.99 per Month!

Sign up for ESPN+ and Stream Live Sports! Advertisement

The above ESPN+ link is an affiliate link.

Cowboys, NFL, Promoted

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Cowboys
Home