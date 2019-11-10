Jamal Adams rips ball out of Daniel Jones' hands for sick TD (Video)

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has had issues with ball security, and Jets star safety Jamal Adams took advantage of that in Sunday’s game.

The knock on Jones has been that he fumbles the football away — which he’s done more than any other signal-caller in the league this season.

Adams was well aware of that fact, and he took matters into his own hands — and the ball, too, for that matter. In one particular play in the second half of the game, Adams came rushing as a blitzer, and that’s when he literally ripped the ball out of Jones’ hands, then returned it for a TD.

Wow.