Jameis Winston jukes Cardinals defenders out of their cleats with sick move (Video)

Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston put a few Cardinals players in the spin cycle during Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, and it was fun to watch.

Winston is fairly mobile, as in he can move around in the pocket, but he doesn’t usually take off and run for solid gains.

He did exactly that on Sunday, though, rolling out then faking a pass to move the defenders. Jameis then elected to take off running, and that’s when he juked the two players with a nice duck-and-go move for a first down.

Jameis Winston made a couple of #Cardinals defenders look silly.pic.twitter.com/U5zcZrywGF — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 10, 2019

Seeya later.