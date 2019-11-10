Knicks fans bust out 'Fire Dolan!' chant during game (Video)

The Knicks are the worst team in the NBA, with a 2-8 record, and a -10.1 points differential per game.

And, unfortunately for their fan base, despite what the team’s front office says — the Knicks aren’t getting better anytime soon.

As such, fans are becoming fed up with both the front office and ownership — understandably so.

There has been a lot of talk urging owner James Dolan to sell the team, and a chant about it even broke out during Sunday’s game against the Cavs at Madison Square Garden.

There’s a chant of “fire Dolan” inside the garden right now — Clifford (@HEHATECLIFF) November 11, 2019

the “fire dolan” chants are starting pic.twitter.com/3ZsnVJBv92 — jon (@divineloss) November 11, 2019

Madison Square Garden security kicking out the “fan” who started the #firedolan chant pic.twitter.com/agV1iEyAL7 — Clifford (@HEHATECLIFF) November 11, 2019

Tough times for Knicks fans right now.