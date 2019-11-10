Knicks

Knicks fans bust out 'Fire Dolan!' chant during game (Video)

Knicks fans bust out 'Fire Dolan!' chant during game (Video)

Knicks

Knicks fans bust out 'Fire Dolan!' chant during game (Video)

By November 10, 2019

By: |

The Knicks are the worst team in the NBA, with a 2-8 record, and a -10.1 points differential per game.

And, unfortunately for their fan base, despite what the team’s front office says — the Knicks aren’t getting better anytime soon.

As such, fans are becoming fed up with both the front office and ownership — understandably so.

There has been a lot of talk urging owner James Dolan to sell the team, and a chant about it even broke out during Sunday’s game against the Cavs at Madison Square Garden.

Tough times for Knicks fans right now.

Stream Live Sports with ESPN+ for $4.99 per Month!

Sign up for ESPN+ and Stream Live Sports! Advertisement

The above ESPN+ link is an affiliate link.

Knicks, NBA, Promoted

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Knicks
Home