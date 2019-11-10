Knicks fans bust out 'Fire Dolan!' chant during game (Video)

The Knicks are the worst team in the NBA, with a 2-8 record, and a -10.1 points differential per game.
And, unfortunately for their fan base, despite what the team’s front office says — the Knicks aren’t getting better anytime soon.
As such, fans are becoming fed up with both the front office and ownership — understandably so.
There has been a lot of talk urging owner James Dolan to sell the team, and a chant about it even broke out during Sunday’s game against the Cavs at Madison Square Garden.
Tough times for Knicks fans right now.
