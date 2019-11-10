Lamar Jackson uses unbelievable spin move to make Bengals defense look silly (Video)

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is only in his second season in the league, but he continues to look more and more like Falcons legend Michael Vick with each passing week.

It’s been said that Vick is Jackson’s ceiling, although many believed he wouldn’t play anywhere near that level. ESPN analyst Bill Polian even advocated for Jackson to declare himself as a wide receiver, not a quarterback, heading into the NFL Draft. It’s clear he was very wrong, though.

Jackson made the highlight reel once again on Sunday, when he used an insane spin move to juke a few Bengals defenders out of their cleats.

It’s almost as if he’s a video game cheat code. He’s a special player.