NFL

Lamar Jackson uses unbelievable spin move to make Bengals defense look silly (Video)

Lamar Jackson uses unbelievable spin move to make Bengals defense look silly (Video)

NFL

Lamar Jackson uses unbelievable spin move to make Bengals defense look silly (Video)

By November 10, 2019

By: |

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is only in his second season in the league, but he continues to look more and more like Falcons legend Michael Vick with each passing week.

It’s been said that Vick is Jackson’s ceiling, although many believed he wouldn’t play anywhere near that level. ESPN analyst Bill Polian even advocated for Jackson to declare himself as a wide receiver, not a quarterback, heading into the NFL Draft. It’s clear he was very wrong, though.

Jackson made the highlight reel once again on Sunday, when he used an insane spin move to juke a few Bengals defenders out of their cleats.

It’s almost as if he’s a video game cheat code. He’s a special player.

Stream Live Sports with ESPN+ for $4.99 per Month!

Sign up for ESPN+ and Stream Live Sports! Advertisement

The above ESPN+ link is an affiliate link.

NFL, Promoted, Ravens

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More NFL
Home