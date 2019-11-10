Look: Chiefs fans invade Nashville, completely take over Nissan Stadium for Titans game

Chiefs fans travel well, and the Titans found that out on Sunday, when a cavalcade of Kansas City’s biggest supporters invaded Nashville on Sunday.

It’s approximately a seven-hour drive from Kansas City to Nashville, and a very short flight, so Chiefs fans took advantage of that. They did their best to make their voices felt and support Patrick Mahomes in his first game back from injury, and it appears they did exactly that.

Check out these photos of Nissan Stadium, showing the sea of red that invaded on Sunday during the game.

Arrowhead East.