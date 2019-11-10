Chiefs

Look: Chiefs fans invade Nashville, completely take over Nissan Stadium for Titans game

Look: Chiefs fans invade Nashville, completely take over Nissan Stadium for Titans game

Chiefs

Look: Chiefs fans invade Nashville, completely take over Nissan Stadium for Titans game

By November 10, 2019

By: |

Chiefs fans travel well, and the Titans found that out on Sunday, when a cavalcade of Kansas City’s biggest supporters invaded Nashville on Sunday.

It’s approximately a seven-hour drive from Kansas City to Nashville, and a very short flight, so Chiefs fans took advantage of that. They did their best to make their voices felt and support Patrick Mahomes in his first game back from injury, and it appears they did exactly that.

Check out these photos of Nissan Stadium, showing the sea of red that invaded on Sunday during the game.

Arrowhead East.

Stream Live Sports with ESPN+ for $4.99 per Month!

Sign up for ESPN+ and Stream Live Sports! Advertisement

The above ESPN+ link is an affiliate link.

Chiefs, NFL, Promoted, Titans

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Chiefs
Home