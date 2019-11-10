Look: Giannis Antetokounmpo kicks hole in gate near locker room (Video)

The Bucks are all-in on making a title run this season, and with high hopes come major expectations.

As such, when the team doesn’t play up to its full potential, players and coaches make sure to hold each other accountable.

So when the team trailed 56-50 heading into halftime during Sunday’s game against the Thunder, the team’s best player took his anger out on an inanimate object. Giannis Antetokounmpo decided to kick a hole in this poor gate on his way to the locker room, and he absolutely destroyed it.

Well…apparently Giannis was a little frustrated with how the first half went. He just kicked a hole in this thing in the hallway 😂. pic.twitter.com/h35Vol7Fo3 — Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) November 11, 2019

It worked, as the Bucs scored 71 points in the second half and came back to win, 121-119.