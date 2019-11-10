Louisiana State and University of Minnesota win on an historic day in NCAA Football

It was an historic day in the National Collegiate Athletic Association on Saturday when the 8-0 Lousiana State University Tigers met the 8-0 Alabama Crimson Tide and the 8-0 University of Minnesota Golden Gophers hosted the 8-0 Penn State Nittany Lions. According to bettingpros.com,it was the first time since the Associated Press Poll began in 1936 that there were two games in the same week of college football where both teams had records of eight wins and zero losses.

At the end of the day, it was the Golden Gophers and Tigers that were victorious and became 9-0. The University of Minnesota beat Penn State 31-26 in an exciting Big 10 matchup, while the Tigers beat the Crimson Tide 46-41 in a high-scoring Southeastern Conference matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa in front of United States President Donald Trump.

In Minnesota, the Golden Gophers jumped out to a 24-13 lead at the half. It was a good day for Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan of Union, KY, who completed 18 of 20 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns.

However it was in the secondary where the Golden Gophers had their biggest impact. Defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. of The Woodlands, TX had two interceptions and Jordan Howden of Las Vegas, NV had one interception. Antoine Winfield Jr. is the son of Antoine Winfield, who played 14 seasons in the National Football League as a cornerback with the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills. In 191 NFL games, Winfield had 27 interceptions.

In Tuscaloosa, the Tigers had a dominant first half as they outscored the Crimson Tide 33-13 after 30 minutes of action. The Crimson Tide marched back with an impressive second half in outscoring the Tigers 28-13, but it seemed like they were always in catchup mode and were unable to stop the Tigers offensively when they pulled the gap.

The Tigers were led offensively by quarterback Joe Burrow of Athens, OH, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire of Baton Rouge, LA and Ja’Marr Chase of Harvey, LA. Burrow completed 31 of 39 passes for 393 yards and Edwards-Helaire had 20 carries for 103 yards and three touchdowns and nine catches for 77 yards and one touchdown. Chase meanwhile had six catches for 140 yards and one touchdown.