NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: James Harden

By November 10, 2019

Nov 9, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) shoots against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

James Harden – Houston (vs Chicago)

42 points, 12-27 FG, 9-11 FT, 9 3 PTs, 10 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 steals

If Harden starts shooting at his normal clip, averaging 40 per game for the season is a real possibility.

 

