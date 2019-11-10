Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes throws unreal jump pass for TD to Mecole Hardman (Video)

By November 10, 2019

By: |

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has shown that he can make unbelievable plays using a variety of different arm angles, and footwork as well.

As a former baseball player, like Russell Wilson, he can make plays that few other signal-callers can.

He showed that during Sunday’s game against the Titans, making Tennessee pay on a pivotal play that extended the Chiefs’ lead to two scores. Mahomes sensed the pressure, but still managed to jump up in the pocket and threw a dime touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman for the 63-yard touchdown.

Jump-pass TD, wow.

