Pep Guardiola trolls referees with sarcastic postgame handshake (Video)

Manchester City and Liverpool went at it in the game of the year in the English Premier League thus far, as it had everything — class finishes, entertaining moments and, of course, controversy.

There were two decisions that went to VAR for Manchester City, and could’ve helped swing the match in their favor. Both of them went against Man City, and the team’s manager Pep Guardiola, was not happy about it.

He made that clear a number of times during the match, and also when the final minutes ticked off. Check out how he approached all the officials on the field after the game, looked them straight in the eyes then aggressively shook their hands.

This is the zestiest, most sarcastic handshake in human history pic.twitter.com/MZH2dp45D1 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 10, 2019

The sarcasm was strong in that gesture.