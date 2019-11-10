Skydiver crashes into wall at halftime of Packers game (Video)

NFL halftime shows are serious business, and sometimes teams really go overboard attempting to get fans fired up in between quarters of games.

The Packers scheduled a pretty awesome event for halftime of Sunday’s game against the Panthers at Lambeau Field, although it didn’t really go as expected.

A skydiver came flying into the stadium — which fans enjoyed watching — and he appeared to be on track or a solid landing, touching down first right around the five-yard line.

However, he had a bit more speed than he had anticipated, and the skydiver ended up crashing into the wall.

During halftime at Lambeau, a skydiver crashed into a wall while landing. He popped right up though and seemed to be ok! 👍 pic.twitter.com/8HNc1GwRHW — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 10, 2019

He was OK afterward, but yeah, he definitely overshot that landing.