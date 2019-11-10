Tampa Bay Lightning sweep two game Global Series against Buffalo in Sweden

The Tampa Bay Lightning swept the two game 2019 National Hockey League Global Series with the Buffalo Sabres at the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden on Saturday. The Lightning defeated the Sabres 5-3 in the second game of the series after beating the Sabres 3-2 in the first game of the series on Friday.

In the two goal Lightning win over the Sabres on Saturday, four Lightning players recorded two points. Patrick Maroon of St. Louis, MO notched two goals. Yanni Gourde notched one goal and one assist. Kevin Shattenkirk of New Rochelle, NY and Cedric Paquette each had two assists.

The other Lightning goal scorers were Victor Hedman and Mathieu Joseph. Hedman had the thrill of scoring a NHL regular season goal in his home country of Sweden. The 2018 Norris Trophy winner was born in Ornskoldsvik, Sweden. Hedman’s goal came at 1:58 of the second period on the power play from Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov, which put the Lightning up 2-1 at the time. It would be a lead they would never relinquish.

The Lightning have now won two straight games, while the Sabres have a National Hockey League high five game losing streak. The Lightning improve to a record of eight wins, five regulation losses and two losses in extra time for 18 points. Despite losing both games to Tampa Bay, Buffalo is still ahead of Tampa Bay in the Atlantic Division standings as they have a record of nine wins, six regulation losses and two losses in extra time for 20 points.

Buffalo is in fourth place in the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay is in sixth place in the Atlantic Division. The division leaders are the Boston Bruins at 24 points.

The Lightning do not play again until Thursday when they host the New York Rangers. The Sabres also do not play until Thursday when they host the Carolina Hurricanes.