MMA

The Statistical Star of UFC Moscow: Magomed Ankalaev

The Statistical Star of UFC Moscow: Magomed Ankalaev

MMA

The Statistical Star of UFC Moscow: Magomed Ankalaev

By November 10, 2019

By: |

Feb 23, 2019; Prague, Czech Republic; Magomed Ankalaev (red gloves) defeats Klidson Abreu (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at 02 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Canadians – get a free trial of the home of Bellator, NFL & more, DAZN, right here!

Americans, click here.

 

Magomed Ankalaev (vs Dalcha Lungiambula)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 91 to 13 (44-6 significant strikes)
1 for 3 takedowns
1 guard pass
1 knockdown
1 KO

Ankalaev showed last night why he’s such a promising prospect.

 

 

Stream Live Sports with ESPN+ for $4.99 per Month!

Sign up for ESPN+ and Stream Live Sports! Advertisement

The above ESPN+ link is an affiliate link.

MMA, MMA Manifesto

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MMA
Home