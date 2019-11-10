MMA Manifesto

UFC Moscow Pick 'Em Results

UFC Moscow Pick 'Em Results

MMA Manifesto

UFC Moscow Pick 'Em Results

By November 10, 2019

By: |

 

Congratulations to Nathan H for winning our UFC Moscow  Pick ‘Em Contest!  Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Jacare on Nov 16\th. Thanks for playing!

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Consensus Picks

Zabit Magomedsharipov – 83%
Alexander Volkov – 58%
Zelim Imadaev – 79%
Khadis Ibragimov – 70%
Ramazan Emeev – 58%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 93-56 (62%)

 


UFC Moscow Pick ‘Em Results

1 Nathan H. 8
2 Brendan Malek 8
3 ryanC 7
4 Cameron Smith 6
4 Daniel Sansone 6
4 Herman Martinez 6
4 Isaac 6
4 larry chaput 6
4 The MMA Manifesto 6
10 Abdalla Shamil 5
10 Brandon Kaplan 5
10 Dave K 5
10 Luke Rhoads 5
10 Michael J. 5
10 Robert oakes 5
10 Steve Risk 5
17 Jake Taylor 4
17 MMAinVA 4
19 Blake cooper 3
19 James Weise 3
19 Rodney 3
19 SternFan74 3
23 Tamieka Garcia 2
24 Neil H. 1
24 Rodney Miceli 1
24 TheJawas 1

 

November Top Five

1 Brendan Malek 13
2 Daniel Sansone 11
2 Nathan H. 11
4 larry chaput 10
4 The MMA Manifesto 10
4 Rodney 10


2019 Overall Top Ten

1 Nathan H. 194
2 Brandon Kaplan 183
3 Herman Martinez 179
3 MMAinVA 179
5 Dave K. 178
6 Michael J. 171
7 Derek Imm 170
7 Sternfan74 170
9 Cameron Walsh 165
10 The MMA Manifesto 163

 

 

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

Stream Live Sports with ESPN+ for $4.99 per Month!

Sign up for ESPN+ and Stream Live Sports! Advertisement

The above ESPN+ link is an affiliate link.

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home