Drake booed off stage at Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw festival (Video)

Rap fans in Los Angeles were none too pleased over the weekend, when they expected one performer to take the stage, only to be surprised by a different one.

And they made sure to voice their opinions about it.

The big rumor at Tyler, The Creator’s “Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival” in Los Angeles over the weekend was that Frank Ocean would be making a surprise guest appearance at one point.

He didn’t, though.

Instead, it was Drake who took the stage, and he was met by a barrage of boos, which were followed by “We want Frank!” chants.

Camp Flog Gnaw boo’d Drake off the stage 🤯🤯🤯😳 pic.twitter.com/zPxdNKCTUw — VERSACEBOYENT (@versaceboyent2) November 11, 2019

Camp Flog Gnaw cussed Drake off stage, never been so proud. Frank will never perform here. #campfloggnaw2019 #drake pic.twitter.com/najOVvEq0I — sf (@abathingfroman) November 11, 2019

The sense of entitlement there was strong, that’s for sure.