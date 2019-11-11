Combat

Fight of the Day: Frank Lobman vs. Ken Shamrock

Fight of the Day: Frank Lobman vs. Ken Shamrock

Combat

Fight of the Day: Frank Lobman vs. Ken Shamrock

By November 11, 2019

By: |

 

Date: May 31, 1994
Card: Pancrase: Road to the Championship 1
Championship(s):
Venue: Nippon Budokan
Location: Tokyo, Japan

 

Stream Live Sports with ESPN+ for $4.99 per Month!

Sign up for ESPN+ and Stream Live Sports! Advertisement

The above ESPN+ link is an affiliate link.

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Combat
Home