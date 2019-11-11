Jimmy Garoppolo hilariously mocks Dak Prescott's pregame hip thrust routine (Video)

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott went viral when he did a bizarre, hip-thrusting pregame routine on the field before Sunday’s primetime showdown with the Vikings (which you can watch here), so one of the NFC’s other signal-callers attempted to poke some fun at him before Monday’s nationally-televised contest.

Prescott was the subject of many memes on Sunday night, which continued to circulate on the Internet all through Monday. The 49ers and Seahawks are set to square off on “Monday Night Football,” so quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo attempted to emulate Prescott’s routine, and it was pretty funny.

Not only that, he actually kind of nailed it, as you can see below.

#49ers Jimmy G to Dak Prescott: Hold my beer. 🍺 pic.twitter.com/dSx4rK3ZWo — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) November 11, 2019

At least we know Jimmy G will be nice and limber for Monday’s game.