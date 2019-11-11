JuJu Smith-Schuster responds to Jalen Ramsey's trash talk

Rams mouthy cornerback Jalen Ramsey attempted to get in the head of the Steelers’ top receiver heading into Sunday’s game, but JuJu Smith-Schuster did not take the bait.

Smith-Schuster elected not to comment on Ramsey’s comments leading up to the game, mainly the part when the Rams cornerback said he’s “not Antonio Brown,” and essentially brushed JuJu’s skill set aside.

Ramsey did appear to get the best of Smith-Schuster in the matchup, but the Steelers won where it counts — on the scoreboard. As such, Smith-Schuster replied to Ramsey after the game was over — at the appropriate time. He did agree that he’s no AB, and was complimentary of Ramsey’s game.

“I’m not Antonio Brown, I will never be Antonio Brown,” Smith-Schuster began.

And on Ramsey:

“He talks a lot,” Smith-Schuster said. “He talks so much. He said so many cuss words I’ve never heard of, and I’m 22 years old. He’s a good player, man.

“It’s a lot different than him being in Jacksonville, where he’s able to do whatever he wants. Over here, he has to pretty much do what he’s told. He has to listen to (Eric) Weddle. It’s different. It’s a great experience. I wish we had more balls thrown at us, but it’s hard when you’re double-teamed.”

Ramsey may no longer play on an island, but he’s still one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, and Smith-Schuster reinforced that point.