Mic'd up: Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh share heartfelt exchange during game

There was initially talk of Ravens head coach Jim Harbaugh having an issue with the team drafting quarterback Lamar Jackson, as the switch to a run-heavy offense isn’t something that is attractive to everyone.

That’s all water under the bridge, though, as the Ravens have built their roster perfectly to make the offense work, and the relationship between Jackson and Harbaugh has never been better. Jackson is making a strong case to win the MVP award in just his second season in the league, as he’s elevated the play of his teammates — giving opposing defensive coordinators nightmares in the process.

Jackson did exactly that against the Bengals on Sunday, throwing for 223 yards and three touchdowns. A video shows a mic’d up Jackson talking to Harbaugh on the bench during the game, and you’ll want to listen to the heartwarming exchange.

This moment between John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson 🙏 (via @Ravens) pic.twitter.com/5ujMDkFTQI — The MMQB (@theMMQB) November 11, 2019

It’s moments like that that make sports great.