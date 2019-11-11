Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Jabari Parker

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Jabari Parker

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Jabari Parker

By November 11, 2019

By: |

Nov 10, 2019; Portland, OR, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Kent Bazemore fouls Atlanta Hawks forward Jabari Parker as he drives to the basket during the first half of the game at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

 

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Jabari Parker – Atlanta (vs Portland)

27 points, 13-23 FG, 0-3 FT, 1 3PT, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 4 blocks

Parker is putting together a decent season for the young Hawks this year.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

(The Hoops Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

Stream Live Sports with ESPN+ for $4.99 per Month!

Sign up for ESPN+ and Stream Live Sports! Advertisement

The above ESPN+ link is an affiliate link.

Hoops Manifesto, NBA

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home