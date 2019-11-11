Rapid Recap: White hot Kemba carries Celtics over Doncic, Mavs

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.
Prior to tonight’s game vs Dallas, Gordon Hayward underwent surgery on his fractured left hand. Midway through the game, we learned Hayward would be out for approximately six weeks.
As for the game, Jayson Tatum churned out his WORST offensive performance (1-18 FG) but it didn’t matter because Superman Kemba (29 points, 24 in 2nd half) was there to save the day.
Celtics win their 8th straight, 116-106. Walker could not finish the game due to back spasms suffered in a collision. Pray for him.
PS: Luka Doncic is sneaky dirty.
