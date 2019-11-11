Rapid Recap: White hot Kemba carries Celtics over Doncic, Mavs

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

Prior to tonight’s game vs Dallas, Gordon Hayward underwent surgery on his fractured left hand. Midway through the game, we learned Hayward would be out for approximately six weeks.

As for the game, Jayson Tatum churned out his WORST offensive performance (1-18 FG) but it didn’t matter because Superman Kemba (29 points, 24 in 2nd half) was there to save the day.

Celtics win their 8th straight, 116-106. Walker could not finish the game due to back spasms suffered in a collision. Pray for him.

PS: Luka Doncic is sneaky dirty.

Kemba stepbacks never get old pic.twitter.com/0KFuoCH2nr — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 12, 2019

the marcus smart experience pic.twitter.com/l1aDQxhwce — jack (@jackhaveitall) November 12, 2019

ALL TIME Tommy moment watching this replay and calling it all ball pic.twitter.com/D04ka1jB1F — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) November 12, 2019

Doncic whining now after taking an inadvertent shot to the mouth. Boo-hoo. https://t.co/62fw6Cm5Hb — Chuck M. (@RedsArmy_Chuck) November 12, 2019

86-86.

Mavericks have never led, and with Hayward out and Tatum 1 for 17, I'm not sure how they haven't. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) November 12, 2019

Jaylen Brown (25 points 9-15 FG) has scored at least 25 points in back-to-back games for the first time in his NBA career — Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) November 12, 2019

Flagrant 1 on Luka, he asks ref, "Are you fucking kidding me?" He expects to be protected, wonder why? — Mike Dynon ☘️🏀 (@MikeDynon) November 12, 2019

Celtics are on a 14-2 run since Kemba Walker returned to the game. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) November 12, 2019

