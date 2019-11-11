Barry Melrose Rocks

Richard Panik is returning from injury

The injury, apparently, is that he had a piece of a hockey stick embedded in his thumb.

Seriously though, where is that second stick coming from, and why can’t you see it between his leg and his arm?

