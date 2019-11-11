Seattle Sounders win 2019 MLS Cup

The Seattle Sounders have won the 2019 MLS Cup. On Sunday at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA, the Sounders defeated Toronto FC 3-1 in the championship game.

It was the second MLS Cup title in the history of the Sounders franchise. In 2016, the Sounders and Toronto FC went to penalty kicks without scoring a goal until that point. Then in penalty kicks, the Sounders won 5-4 on penalties.

On Sunday, the Sounders got goals from right back Kelvin Leerdam of Paramaribo, Suriname who plays for the Netherlands internationally, winger Victor Rodriguez of Barbera del Valles, Spain and striker Raul Ruidiaz of Villa Maria del Triunfo, Peru.

All three of Seattle’s goals came in the second half as there were no goals scored by either team in the first half. Leerdam scored in the 57th minute, Rodriguez scored the game winning goal in the 76th minute and Ruidiaz scored in the 90th minute. By scoring the game winning goal, Rodriguez was named the game’s most valuable player.

The only Toronto FC goal came in the third minute of extra time in the second half. That is when Jozy Altidore scored. Altidore, who was questionable to play because of a quadriceps injury, came off the bench and put Toronto FC on the scoreboard in garbage time as they were trailing 3-0.

It has been quite the year for Altidore of Livingston, NJ. He not only reached the MLS Cup this year, but in April got engaged to tennis superstar Sloane Stephens of Plantation, FL. Stephens, who is currently ranked 25th in the world, is best known for winning the 2017 United States Open.

This was the third time in four years that the Sounders have played Toronto FC in the MLS Cup. In addition to Seattle’s win in Toronto in 2016, Toronto FC beat the Sounders 2-0 at BMO Field in 2017.