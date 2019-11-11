The Non-UFC Fighter Rankings: Nov 11/19

The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: Non-UFC Fighters

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Kurt Killberg and Ricky Leone.

Canadians – get a free trial of the home of Bellator, NFL & more, DAZN, right here!

Americans, click here.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Non-UFC Fighter Rankings

1) (Last Ranking – 2) Demetrious Johnson – ONE Championship Flyweight – 39 (out of 40) points

Record: 30-3-1

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Horiguchi)

Next Fight: TBA

The ONE Championship Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion is our new #1.

2) (1) Ryan Bader – Bellator Heavyweight & Light Heavyweight Champion – 37 points

Record: 27-5, 1 NC

Last Five Fights: 4-0, 1 NC

Record vs Top 10: 2-0 (W-Davis, W-Davis)

Next Fight: TBA

The champ champ is still has been usurped of his #1 spot on our list.

3) (9) Douglas Lima – Bellator Welterweight Champion – 20 points

Record: 32-7

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (W-MacDonald, L-MacDonald)

Next Fight: TBA Lima got his revenge on Rory MacDonald and is Bellator champion once more.

4) (6) Cris Cyborg – Bellator Women’s Featherweight – 20 points

Record: 21-2, 1 NC

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: vs Julia Budd – Bellator 236 – Jan 25th

Bellator’s women’s featherweight division just got waaaay more interesting.

5) (tied) (4) Gegard Mousasi – Bellator Middleweight – 16 points

Record: 46-7-2

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (L-Lovato, W-MacDonald)

Next Fight: TBA

Mousasi got back on the winning track, edging Lyoto Machida.

5) (tied) (8) Ilima-Lei Macfarlane – Bellator Women’s Flyweight Champion – 16 points

Record: 10-0

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: vs Kate Jackson – Bellator 236 – Dec 21st.

Bellator 213 was a superstar-making performance by The Ilimanator on her home turf of Hawaii. She’ll look for an encore in December

5) (tied) (3) Rafael Lovato Jr – Bellator Middleweight Champion – 16 points



Record: 10-0

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Mousasi)

Next Fight: TBA

AND NEW!!!!!!!

8) (5) Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire – Bellator Lightweight & Featherweight Champion – 24 points

Record: 30-4

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: vs Pedro Carvalho – TBA

Fresh off getting a second belt around his waist, Pitbull is now on his way to winning the featherweight tournament.

9) (7) Rory MacDonald – Bellator Welterweight – 14 points

Record: 21-6-1

Last Five Fights: 2-2-1

Record vs Top 10: 1-2 (L-Lima, L-Mousasi, W-Lima)

Next Fight: TBA

We might be seeing the beginning of the end of Rory Mac in the cage.

10) (10) Kyoji Horiguchi – Rizin & Bellator Bantamweight Champion – 7 points

Record: 28-3

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Johnson)

Next Fight: vs Kai Asakura – Rizin 20 – Dec 31st

A surprising KO loss in his last fight dropped Supernova precipitously on our list.

Bubbling under: Benson Henderson, Phil Davis, Christian Lee, Julia Budd, Michael Chandler, Vitaly Minakov, Anatoly Tokov, Sergio Pettis, A.J. McKee