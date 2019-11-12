Charles Oliveira Scouting Report

MMA Manifesto

By November 12, 2019

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – JUNE 28: Charles Oliveira of Brazil celebrates after winning the UFC Featherweight bout between Charles Oliveira of Brazil and Hatsu Hioki of Japan on June 28, 2014 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

 

Vitals

5’10” 155 lbs (Lightweight)
74″ reach, Orthodox
October 17, 1989

Record

27-8, 1 NC (UFC: 15-8, 1 NC)

Current Streak

5 straight wins

Training

Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

None

 

Strengths

– huge reach
– young but experienced
– has been competing in the UFC since 2010
– finishes fights
– submission wiz – vast majority of wins come via tap-out
– very good MMA wrestlers
– very active looking for submissions during a fight
– solid gas tank
– accurate striker
– on a hot streak

 

Weaknesses

– can be knocked out
– not much of a striker & no real knockout power
– has lost when facing a step up in competition
– poor striking defense
– almost gets hit as often as he strikes his opponent
– horrible takedown accuracy
– used to fight at featherweight


Synopsis

If Do Bronx has any future in the UFC, it appears like it’ll have to be as a 155-pounder.

 

