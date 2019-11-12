Fight of the Day: Felix Trinidad vs. Fernando Vargas

Date: December 2, 2000
Card:
Championship(s): IBF Junior Middleweight Championship (Vargas), WBA Junior Middleweight Championship (Trinidad)
Venue: Mandalay Bay Events Center
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Date: December 2, 2000
Card:
Championship(s): IBF Junior Middleweight Championship (Vargas), WBA Junior Middleweight Championship (Trinidad)
Venue: Mandalay Bay Events Center
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
The championship fight. The pinnacle of achievement across combat sports for centuries. A premiere attraction that draws millions (…)
Minnesota Wild (6-10-1) 13pts 7th in the Central 2.71 Goals For Per Game (23rd in the NHL) 3.53 Goals Against Per Game (…)
The Green Bay Packers lost another member of Vince Lombardi’s dynasty teams yesterday when quarterback Zeke Bratkowski passed away (…)
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Bobby Vasquez. The man known as “Bobby Dynamite” talks to the boys about how (…)
Monday night’s primetime showdown between the division rival 49ers and Seahawks did not disappoint, as four quarters of play was not even (…)
Monday Night Raw kicked off in Manchester, England with the Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch. She reminisced about how (…)
Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just (…)
While it’s not unusual for a WWE Superstar to request their release from the company, it’s actually not something that tends to happen (…)
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron drew some criticism for the way he celebrated his team’s win over Alabama after the game on Saturday, but (…)
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott went viral when he did a bizarre, hip-thrusting pregame routine on the field before Sunday’s primetime (…)
Comments