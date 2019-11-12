Kyle Shanahan criticizes 49ers WRs over dropped passes

The San Francisco 49ers lost their first game of the season on Monday night, and the dropped passes by receivers played a big role as to why.

49ers receivers dropped nine passes in the game, which went to overtime, and came down to a field goal. If even half of those had been caught, it certainly could’ve resulted in a different outcome, with San Francisco still possibly undefeated.

The team’s young receivers saw more playing team due to injuries to tight end George Kittle, and running back Matt Breida, but they didn’t deliver. Dante Pettis dropped two balls, and Kendrick Bourne did the same.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about the issue, and he did not shy away from holding his guys accountable for their drops.

Kyle Shanahan was very stern talking about the 49ers WRs today. Said point blank that passes off the hands should be caught. Then on Dante Pettis: “He’s had his opportunities. The more he doesn’t take advantage of his opportunities, the less opportunities he gets." — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 12, 2019

Bourne is younger, so the jury is still out on him, but the clock is nearing the 11th hour for Pettis, who needs to step up and consistently make plays.