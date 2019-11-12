NWA Powerrr Results (11/12): James Storm Claims Conspiracy, Main Event Ends In Chaos, More

The November 12th edition of NWA Powerrr starts off with the recap of what happened at the conclusion of last week’s show, followed by the intro.

David Marquez introduces The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express, who praises NWA and Outlaw Inc. Both members of Outlaw Inc then come out and cut a promo about tonight’s match with The Wildcards.

Trevor Murdoch defeated Caleb Konley

A screen comes up, promoting the appearances of Kamille and Billy Corgan later on in the show. Up next, Thunder Rosa and Marti Belle are in action.

A recap of last week’s 2-out of-3 Falls Match is shown followed by Marquez introducing Aron Stevens. Stevens insults the fans singing “Hey hey hey, goodbye”, then claims to be done with professional wrestling saying that he quits.

A recap is then shown of the altercation between Allysin Kay, Marti Belle and Thunder Rosa that happened last week.

Thunder Rosa and Marti Belle defeated Crystal Rose and Brooklyn Creed

Rosa and Belle are then interviewed. Belle said that Rosa is her future, that she doesn’t care about the past. Rosa then begins to speak Spanish, with Belle translating. Belle claims at the end that Kay doesn’t know what’s coming to her.

A “Who is the Mark?” vignette is shown, ending with NEXT.

Nick Aldis is then shown promoting The Big Event this weekend in Queens.

A recap of last week’s NWA National Championship match is then shown. James Storm says that he was robbed. He demands a rematch, then takes it back. Storm says he has bigger fish to fry, followed with finding the Killer Whale in Nick Aldis.

New NWA National champion Colt Cabana is interviewed. Cabana proclaims his excitement. Cabana also says his leg, heart and soul is healed. Cabana says he is a fighting champion.

Ricky Starks then shows up, interrupting Cabana. He says he’s “sold on gold”.

? The Question Mark? defeats Dan Parker

Coming up next, Kamille speaks? The RetroMania wrestling game is shown.

A video is shown, Thunder Rosa: Into the Cage. Coming soon.

Eli Drake comes out, claims that Nick Aldis won’t let Kamille talk because the truth will come out. Fans chant “Question Mark” during the segment.

Tag Team Champions The Wild Cards come out, telling Drake to mind his own business. Ken Anderson comes up behind Drake, asked if Drake is looking for somebody with a big mouth.

Nick Aldis is next, but first the video of Billy Corgan is shown. Corgan is thanking the fans, talking about the TV tapings and the upcoming pay-per-view on December 14th. A vignette for Tony Faulk is shown.

The segment between Aldis and Tim Storm from last week is shown.

Aldis is then introduced to the crowd. He says in response to Storm’s claims, this business, the NWA, the people owe him nothing. Everything is earned. He also says there’s a reason why he presented Dory Funk Jr. with the Lou Theiz award, that there’s a reason why he was allowed to stand next to Harley Race with their championship belts. Aldis says he does things the “right way”. He also says the NWA is where they’re at because of him.

Aldis will be sitting at ringside for the NWA World Tag Team Championship match. He said he wants to make sure things are done the right way.

The Wild Cards defeated Outlaw Inc.

After the match, chaos ensues as Kamille comes out to argue with Aldis. Storms follows as well, as does Eli Drake, Colt Cabana and others. Everyone is arguing back and forth as the show ends.