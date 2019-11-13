James Harden boldly guarantees Rockets will win championship this season

Rockets superstar James Harden is one of the best pure scorers the NBA has ever seen, and he appears to be well aware of the opportunity that the Warriors’ decline has created.

Golden State had won the Western Conference five consecutive times heading into this season, but it sure isn’t happening this year, and a shot at clinching the NBA Finals is finally up for grabs.

And the Rockets are looking to take advantage of that. They did, after all, have the Warriors on the brink of elimination in 2018, and gave them a scare this past season as well.

As for Harden, he’s feeling confident about the Rockets’ chances this year. He even told ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith that he guarantees the team will win a championship this season.

James Harden tells Stephen A. Smith the Rockets are going to win the 2020 NBA Championship 🏆 pic.twitter.com/CBfZDRxtZb — ESPN (@espn) November 14, 2019

It was a bit of a loaded question, but Harden went a long with it — giving other NBA teams bulletin-board material in the process.