Jamie Collins randomly busts out sick backflip at Patriots practice (Video)

The Patriots are known for having athletic linebackers, and Jamie Collins surely is no exception.

Even at 30 years of age, Collins is still excellent in coverage, being able to track even the quickest running backs downfield.

He’s also a bit of a gymnast apparently.

Collins showed off that side of his skill set randomly at practice, when, out of nowhere, he just randomly jumped off a blocking sled and did a backflip — landing it perfectly.

So we all knew Jamie Collins was athletic….but look at what our cameras captured today at #Patriots practice 😂 📽️: @MHershgordon @wpri12 @j_collins91 pic.twitter.com/cSPXooVary — Ruthie Polinsky (@ruthiepolinsky) November 13, 2019

The Patriots coaching staff probably isn’t thrilled about one of their best players showing off in a way that could jeopardize his health, but to Collins’ credit, he did land it.