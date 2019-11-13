'Jeopardy!' trolls Seahawks over Super Bowl XLIX loss to Patriots

The Seattle Seahawks may never live down their decision to take the ball out of Marshawn Lynch’s hands in Super Bowl XLIX.

Arguably the most talked-about play in Super Bowl history, the Seahawks and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell elected to have Russell Wilson force a quick slant into coverage from the one-yard line, rather than hand the ball off to Lynch, who was known for his ability to run dowhill and score in the red zone. We all know what happened after, as Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler intercepted the pass, and the Patriots were crowned champions (again).

Even the powers that be at “Jeopardy!” elected to rub some salt in the wound during Tuesday’s edition of the hit TV shows. Check out the question that popped up.

Ouch.