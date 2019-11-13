Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Rudy Gobert

November 13, 2019

Nov 12, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) shoots the ball over Brooklyn Nets center DeAndre Jordan (6) during the second half at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Rudy Gobert – Utah (vs Brooklyn)

18 points, 8-10 FG, 2-4 FT, 15 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks

A typical Rudy Gobert performance last night versus Brooklyn.

 

