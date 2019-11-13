WWE NXT Results (11/13): Cruiserweight Title Match, Shirai vs. Yim, More

The road to NXT TakeOver: WarGames continues on the November 13 edition of NXT and this episode included plenty of action and advancement of storylines to make that event quite intriguing.

Cruiserweight Title Match: Lio Rush (c) defeats Angel Garza via pinfall.

Tegan Nox and Rhea Ripley are shown laying on the ground outside the arena, surrounded by officials. Nox is in pain and Ripley appears to be unconscious.

Xia Li defeats Aliyah via pinfall.

Li finished the match with a spin kick to the face. Aliyah covered her face in pain and a physician entered the ring with a towel. Blood was pouring from Aliyah’s nose, which was almost certainly broken.

Finn Balor comes out to cut a promo and says that the current state of NXT is nowhere near where he left it. He dares Matt Riddle to come out and Riddle obliges, attacking Balor from behind and chasing him from the ring.

The Undisputed Era comes out and surrounds Riddle but Tommaso Ciampa and Keith Lee soon come to his aid. Lee then challenges Adam Cole to a match tonight. Roderick Strong interrupts and says that Cole deserves a night off because he’s been hotter than anyone in WWE lately. Strong offers to face Lee if he’s looking for a fight.

Keith Lee defeats Roderick Strong via pinfall.

After the match, Undisputed Era attacks Lee and Ciampa until Dominik Dijakovic comes out to help them. It appears that Ciampa has a fourth member of his team for War Games.

Now, Marina Shafir, Jessamyn Duke and Candice LeRae are shown laying outside the ring with officials checking on them, presumably after an attack.

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott defeats Bronson Reed by pinfall. The two men shake hands after the match.

Finn Balor vs. Matt Riddle is announced for NXT: TakeOver. Dijakovic will replace Riddle in the War Games match, but Ciampa’s team still needs one more guy.

A vignette is shown for the Forgotten Sons.

Pete Dunne comes out to face Killian Dain but as Dain makes his way to the ring, he is attacked from behind by Damian Priest. Dunne then leaves the ring to battle with Priest but Priest gets the best of it and leaves both men laying.

Cathy Kelley interviews Mia Yim, who plans to get the advantage for her team in War Games tonight. The interview is interrupted by a knock at the door. Dakota Kai enters. She explains that there are no hard feelings between she and Yim as Yim won the right to be on Ripley’s War Games team fair and square. But she does say that if there is any “funny business” tonight, she has Yim’s back.

Io Shirai defeats Mia Yim in a Ladder Match to win the advantage for her team in War Games.

This match was insane and it’s likely Yim left hurt. She took a shot to the face with the ladder that busted her open badly. Dakota Kai came out to help Yim in the fight but out of nowhere, NXT UK Women’s champion Kay Lee Ray came out and pushed Yim off the ladder, sending her crashing into another ladder outside the ring. Shirai was able to retrieve the briefcase. Shayna Baszler then came out pointing at Shirai, Ray and Bianca Belair, who had come to the ring, seemingly announcing her team for WarGames.

But the show closed with Baszler being attacked from behind by Bayley, who dropped the NXT Women’s champion into the floor face first.